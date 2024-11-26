WAVES of Change: Prasar Bharati’s leap into OTT

India’s entertainment industry is riding a digital revolution, with OTT platforms reshaping how Indians consume content. Over the past decade, the rise of platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, alongside local platforms like Zee5 and SonyLIV, has redefined media consumption. In response, traditional broadcasters are adapting to this shift, aiming to blend nostalgia with innovation. Prasar Bharati, India’s national broadcaster, has now stepped into this competitive landscape with the launch of WAVES, its OTT platform.

WAVES unveiled at the 55th International Film Festiva; of India (IFFI) is beingpositioned as a platform that celebrates India’s cultural richness while embracing modern technology. India’s OTT story has been driven by three key factors: the proliferation of affordable smartphones, the availability of low-cost data plans, and the ever-growing appetite for diverse content. As internet penetration soared, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, OTT platforms became the go-to medium for entertainment.

OTT platforms are offering what linear TV lacked in; on-demand access, personalised recommendations, and a wide array of content in multiple languages. However, amid this digital revolution, traditional broadcasters like Prasar Bharati retained their unique advantages like a legacy of trust, a rich library of culturally resonant content, and unparalleled reach across India’s heartland. The launch of WAVES marks an effort to combine these strengths with the dynamism of digital streaming.

WAVES: Reviving Nostalgia, Embracing Innovation

WAVES can be more than just another OTT platform; as it’s an ambitious project designed to position Prasar Bharati as a key player in the digital era. Here’s why it stands out:

1. Clean Family Entertainment with a Cultural Core

At its heart, WAVES aims to provide “clean family entertainment,” showcasing content that reflects India’s cultural values and heritage. The platform features a mix of classic Doordarshan shows like Fauji and Ramayan alongside new, innovative programming such as Kakbhushundi Ramayana.

2. Multi-language, Multi-Genre Inclusivity

Catering to India’s diverse audience, WAVES offers content in 12+ languages, spanning genres like infotainment, news, current affairs, children’s programming, and even free-to-play games.

3. Free Access with Premium Offerings

Most of the content on WAVES is free, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility. Premium offerings, meanwhile, provide added value for those seeking exclusive content.

4. Nostalgia Meets Modernity

In addition to classic favorites, WAVES includes contemporary shows like Fauji 2.0, a modern adaptation of the iconic 1980s series, blending nostalgia with themes that resonate with today’s audience.

5. Beyond Video Streaming

WAVES goes beyond traditional OTT models by integrating live TV streaming, radio, video-on-demand, gaming, and even an e-commerce platform supported by ONDC, adding layers of interactivity and utility.

Riding the WAVES into the Future

The launch of WAVES marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of Indian broadcasting. Prasar Bharati is not only adapting to the changing media landscape but also asserting its relevance in an increasingly digital world.

WAVES’ blend of nostalgia, innovation, and inclusivity positions it as a platform with the potential to make a meaningful impact. For viewers, it offers a bridge between India’s rich cultural heritage and the demands of modern entertainment.

As the Indian media landscape continues to evolve, WAVES can exemplify how traditional institutions can reinvent themselves to stay relevant, ensuring that public broadcasting remains a vital part of the country’s cultural fabric. In doing so, it sets the stage for a hybrid media future, where tradition and technology coexist seamlessly.