Optiemus Electronics Forays into Telecom Equipment Manufacturing

Optiemus Electronics has officially entered the telecom equipment manufacturing sector. In alignment with the government's vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Optiemus is collaborating with Tata Group’s Tejas Networks as a manufacturing partner. The partnership aims to enhance domestic production of a range of telecom equipment, including 4G Base Band Units, Remote Radio Heads, ONT/ONU, and broadband switches and routers, all produced at Optiemus’ state-of-the-art Noida facility.

This partnership comes at a time when the Indian government is intensifying its push for self-reliance in telecom equipment manufacturing, a sector crucial for the country’s digital infrastructure. Optiemus aims to significantly enhance the domestic production of these critical technologies, a move that could strengthen India’s position in the global telecom market.

A Gururaj, MD of Optiemus Electronics, described this move as a significant milestone in expanding their manufacturing capabilities. “It is a momentous occasion as we expand our manufacturing capabilities to foray into the growing industry of telecom equipment manufacturing. Tejas Networks stands on a strong foundation to make significant strides in domestic manufacturing of telecom equipment and we are ready to support them in this endeavour to take another leap towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative in telecom manufacturing in India,” he stated.

Tejas Networks, a renowned player in telecom and networking, has been a trusted partner in India’s telecom ecosystem for over a decade. V Sembian, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tejas Networks, expressed confidence in the partnership, highlighting that it would further accelerate the domestic production of telecom products, driving the nation closer to self-reliance in technology.

V Sembian stated, “Tejas has been at the forefront of indigenous telecom equipment design and manufacturing. Partnering with Optiemus will provide a significant boost to domestic production, aligning perfectly with our vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

With India's telecom equipment production exceeding Rs 50,000 crore and exports hitting Rs 10,500 crore under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, this partnership is poised to significantly contribute to the country's growing telecom manufacturing capabilities.