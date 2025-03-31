Nokia to upgrade Vodafone Idea’s optical transport network

Nokia has announced that it has secured a project to upgrade and expand Vodafone Idea Limited’s (Vi’s) optical transport network across key metro and circle locations in India. The goal is to support the growing demand for 4G data and accelerate the rollout of 5G services.

The modernisation project, announced on 31 March 2025, will use Nokia’s optical switching technology to boost network capacity and enable a scalable, future-ready architecture. According to the company, the new deployment will help insulate Vi’s network from rising 4G traffic while laying the foundation for 5G commercialisation.

The upgrade involves deploying a suite of Nokia’s optical products, including its 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platform and CDC-F 2.0 wavelength switching technologies. Nokia will also supply its PSE-Vs super-coherent optics, Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM), and optical transport network (OTN) systems to improve spectral efficiency and ensure high-capacity, low-latency performance.

The solution will support multi-terabit capacity and allow seamless scaling from C-band to C+L band spectrum. Nokia said this approach would enable Vi to avoid forklift upgrades in the future, keeping operational expenditure in check and improving long-term flexibility.

Supporting Vodafone Idea’s Green Goals

Sustainability and energy efficiency have also been prioritised in the project. The deployment includes automated processes and energy-efficient technologies aimed at minimising Vi’s carbon footprint while enhancing deployment speed and operational efficiency.

The companies did not disclose the value of the deal or the deployment timeline.

“Nokia’s innovative optical solutions align perfectly with our goal to enhance customer experience and ensure robust network readiness for future demands,” said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vi. “We are excited to build an agile, high-capacity and future-ready network that will support India’s digital transformation and drive innovation across sectors.”

Sang Xulei, Vice President and Head of Network Infrastructure at Nokia Asia Pacific, said the partnership marks a significant milestone in Nokia’s long-standing relationship with Vi. “Our cutting-edge 1830 PSS technology will ensure their readiness to deliver multi-terabit data growth and support upcoming quantum-safe services for their enterprise customers,” he said.