Nokia to enhance Vodafone Idea’s IP backhaul for better 4G and 5G

Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to enhance and expand its IP backhaul network. Under the three-year agreement, Nokia will deploy its IP/MPLS solutions across multiple telecom circles in India. With emerging data-hungry services such as AI and immersive gaming, alongside the ongoing need for business video conferencing and access to digital services, connectivity demands are constantly increasing. To ensure that people and enterprises can live and work without interruption, this vital upgrade will strengthen and future-proof the network’s capacity and reliability.

As part of this partnership, Nokia will supply its latest portfolio of IP/MPLS products, including the 7750 SR and 7250 IXR series, to modernise VIL’s transport network. The deployment will enhance VIL’s core, aggregation, and access layers, creating a robust, scalable, and future-ready network capable of handling increasing data traffic while delivering superior connectivity for both mobile and enterprise services.

By integrating Nokia’s advanced solutions, VIL aims to densify its network with a significant deployment of IP routers and replace its legacy infrastructure. This upgrade will enable lower operational costs, faster deployment, and seamless scalability for future technologies, ensuring a more efficient and cost-effective network. The deployment also incorporates advanced planning, design, installation, and migration services, supported by automation-based documentation. The upgraded network will address Vodafone Idea’s growing demand for high-capacity and resilient connectivity while ensuring sustainability through reduced Opex and energy-efficient solutions.

“Partnering with Nokia truly aligns with our vision to enhance customer experience and support the growth of data traffic in the country. The state-of-the-art solutions from Nokia and their proven deployment capabilities will enable us to build a future-ready transport network. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering superior connectivity and services to our customers,” said Jagbir Singh, CTO at Vodafone Idea Limited.

“We are delighted to partner with Vodafone Idea to enable the next phase of its network transformation. Our innovative IP/MPLS portfolio, in-depth understanding of 4G and 5G requirements, and trusted performance across all network domains will ensure a high-performance network that delivers exceptional customer experiences for Vodafone Idea. This partnership underscores Nokia’s commitment to driving digitalisation and supporting India’s telecom growth,” added Prashant Malkani, Head of Network Infrastructure at Nokia India.