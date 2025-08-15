Modi's I-Day call: Digital independence is the next freedom frontier

Setting the tone for achieving “digital independence” for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented a technology-first roadmap aimed at making the nation a developed country by 2047. Delivering his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the country's 79th Independence Day, he framed self-reliance in critical technology sectors as central to securing economic growth, strategic autonomy, and resilience, underscoring their importance in an evolving geopolitical landscape.

Advertisment

The address placed a strong emphasis on leveraging indigenous capabilities in space exploration, semiconductor manufacturing, digital platforms, defence systems, and clean energy. The Prime Minister tied these sectors together under the broader goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, calling them “not just engines of economic development but also pillars of national security and levers for shaping India’s position in global technology leadership.”

Positioning technology as both a driver of opportunity and a shield against vulnerability, he underlined the need for India to own its intellectual property, build its platforms, and secure its supply chains. “Self-reliance is linked to our capability, and when self-reliance begins to diminish, capability too continually declines,” Modi said, adding that this required “an integrated push across innovation, manufacturing, and infrastructure.” He then laid out a roadmap—starting from space and semiconductors, moving through digital platforms, and linking to defence and energy—to anchor India’s technological self-reliance.

Space, Semiconductor, and Digital Independence

The Prime Minister highlighted rapid progress in India’s indigenous space programme, with preparations underway for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Gaganyaan mission and plans to build a domestic space station. More than 300 startups are active in the space sector, employing thousands of young professionals and driving innovation after recent policy reforms opened the sector to greater private participation. “This is the strength of the youth of my country, and this is our trust in their capability,” he said.

Advertisment

Referring to India’s recent human spaceflight success, Modi said: “Our Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned from the space station, and soon he will be among us. This is a moment of pride, and we are now working towards our space station with the same spirit.”

On semiconductors, Modi said decades of missed opportunities are being corrected through a mission-mode approach. Six fabrication units are in development, four more have received approval, and Made in India chips are expected in the market by the end of 2025.

To reinforce digital independence, Modi called for the development of Indian operating systems, cybersecurity frameworks, AI platforms, and deep tech tools. He underlined the need for India to own the intellectual property behind these innovations, stating that relying on foreign IP weakens long-term capability and sovereignty. Referencing the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which now accounts for 50% of global real-time transactions, he urged Indian developers and entrepreneurs to build domestic alternatives to social media and other digital platforms.

Advertisment

Challenging the country’s youth, he said, “Why should we depend on others? Why should India’s wealth go out? Let us build our platforms and show the world our capability.”

Defence and Energy Technology for Strategic Self-Reliance

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Modi credited domestically developed weapon systems for enabling rapid, decisive action. He announced the Sudarshan Chakra Mission, a ten-year programme to design, develop, and manufacture in India a high-precision weapon system capable of neutralising and retaliating against advanced threats. “Whatever technology comes to attack us, our technology should always be superior,” he said, adding that the mission will integrate AI-driven predictive warfare modelling with targeted action capabilities.

On energy, the Prime Minister announced that India achieved its target of 50% clean energy generation for 2030 in 2025—five years ahead of schedule. “Look at the capability of my countrymen, look at their determination—we have achieved our goal ahead of time,” he said. Modi also highlighted that the country’s solar capacity has expanded thirtyfold in 11 years, and investments in hydropower, nuclear energy, and green hydrogen continue to scale. “Ten new nuclear reactors are under construction, with a target to increase capacity tenfold by 2047,” he stated.

Advertisment

The Prime Minister also emphasised securing critical minerals, with exploration underway at over 1,200 sites to ensure supply for the energy, defence, and high-tech sectors.

The speech reinforced a vision of India as a global technology leader, building modern digital infrastructure, securing strategic capabilities, and ensuring that key platforms and innovations are designed, developed, and produced domestically. “2047 is not far away—every moment is precious,” Modi said, adding that the country must use every single moment to build a developed India.