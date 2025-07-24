DoS unveils Gaganyaan's progress towards human spaceflight

India’s one of the most ambitious missions, Gaganyaan, is reaching critical development stages and setting a firm trajectory for Bhartiya Antariksha station by 2035, and human landing on the Moon by 2040. Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, presented a comprehensive report on the progress of Gaganyaan in Lok Sabha on 23 July 2025.

Gaganyaan

The report presented by the Department of Space highlights achievements across various components of the program. The Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3), a critical element for safe human transport, has completed its development and rigorous ground testing.

Furthermore, the Orbital Module, encompassing the Crew Module and Service Module, has seen its propulsion systems developed and tested. Engineers have also successfully realised an engineering model of the Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS), a critical component to sustain life in the harsh environment of space.

Safety remains paramount, as evidenced by the development and static testing of five distinct motors for the Crew Escape System (CES). This system stands as the ultimate safeguard for astronauts in case of an emergency during launch or ascent. The program has also established extensive infrastructure, including a dedicated Orbital Module Preparation Facility, the Gaganyaan Control Centre, a specialised control facility, and a crew training facility. Crucially, modifications to the Second Launch Pad are also complete, preparing it for human spaceflight missions.

Precursor missions are proving instrumental in de-risking the main Gaganyaan flight. A Test Vehicle (TV-D1) has already successfully validated the CES during a flight test, and preparations are progressing for the TV-D2 and Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01), further refining safety mechanisms.

The groundwork for seamless flight operations and communication is also firmly in place. The ground network configuration is finalised, with IDRSS-1 feeder stations and terrestrial links already established to ensure robust communication with the spacecraft. In terms of post-landing procedures, recovery assets are identified, and a comprehensive Recovery Plan is meticulously worked out, ensuring the safe return of the crew.

The first uncrewed mission, designated G1, is steadily taking shape. Key components like the C32-G stage and CES motors are realised. Crucially, the HS200 Motors and the CES Fore end, up to the Crew Module Jettisoning Motor, are stacked, marking significant assembly progress. Initial Phase-1 checks of the Crew Module are also complete, moving the mission closer to its launch.

Space station and lunar dreams

Beyond Gaganyaan, India envisions a sustained human presence in space. The next logical step, as articulated by Dr Singh, is the development of a human habitat or a space station in Low Earth Orbit. This long-term vision materialises in two ambitious targets: the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS) by 2035 and an Indian Moon Landing by 2040.

The Department of Space has initiated work on various critical aspects, including mission architecture, launch vehicle configuration, and the design of orbital module systems. Parallel to these technical advancements, comprehensive training modules, including incremental training for both the Gaganyaan program and the proposed lunar landing, are being tailored to meet the exacting demands of these future missions.