Mobile access at 16,700 feet: Airtel's latest achievement in Ladakh

Telecommunications service provider, Bharti Airtel and the Indian Army have partnered to provide mobile access to Galwan and Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), Ladakh's northernmost military outposts. According to a statement released by Bharti Airtel on Wednesday, this makes Airtel the only private telecom service provider to provide its services at a height of 16,700 feet above sea level.

Towers installed at several important Ladakh sites

In order to provide access to isolated communities in Ladakh, Airtel has installed 17 mobile towers in strategic areas such as Kargil, Siachen, Galwan, DBO, and the Changthang region.

In order to bring this infrastructure online, Airtel says it worked with the Leh Signalers and overcame difficult circumstances, enhancing military and civilian communication in one of India's most difficult terrains.

According to Airtel, Galwan and Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) are both situated in the northeastern corner of the Karakoram Range in the Ladakh area on the Indo-China border.

In addition, earlier this year, in April, Airtel declared that it would be expanding its network throughout the scenic areas of Ladakh and Leh. Airtel said that this breakthrough encourages tourists to take advantage of limitless 5G connectivity throughout the region, just in time for the next travel season.

On similar lines, last month, throughout all 22 districts in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh Ladakh, Bharti Airtel has installed more spectrum. To increase Airtel's 4G/5G network capacity, the operator has specifically finished deploying an extra 5 MHz on the 2100 band and 3.8 MHz on the 900 band. According to Bharti Airtel, this will improve broadband speeds and offer noticeably improved coverage inside homes and buildings in both urban and rural locations.

After the latest spectrum auction, Airtel was able to acquire 97 MHz of spectrum. The corporation made a point of highlighting the fact that it had increased its sub-GHz spectrum holdings, re-acquired its expired spectrum holdings, and effectively combined its disparate spectrum blocks into continuous spectrum.

