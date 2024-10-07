Airtel boosts network capacity across Jammu-Kashmir and Leh Ladakh

Throughout all 22 districts in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh Ladakh, Bharti Airtel has installed more spectrum. To increase Airtel's 4G/5G network capacity, the operator has specifically finished deploying an extra 5 MHz on the 2100 band and 3.8 MHz on the 900 band. According to Bharti Airtel, this will improve broadband speeds and offer noticeably improved coverage inside homes and buildings in both urban and rural locations.

Now that the extra spectrum has been deployed, users in Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, and Ladakh will experience better voice and data quality of service, according to Airtel.



Bharti Airtel made the following statement regarding the rollout, "Customers throughout the region can now enjoy enhanced call connectivity, faster data speeds, and overall improved performance with the integration of this new spectrum." We are still dedicated to Jammu & Kashmir and Leh Ladakh, and we'll keep making investments in cutting-edge technology that improves our clients' experiences with us."

Airtel Expands Network Utilising New Spectrum

After the latest spectrum auction, Airtel was able to acquire 97 MHz of spectrum. The corporation made a point of highlighting the fact that it had increased its sub-GHz spectrum holdings, re-acquired its expired spectrum holdings, and effectively combined its disparate spectrum blocks into continuous spectrum.

This news of the spectrum addition comes after Airtel announced that it has installed over 1,700 new cellular towers in Gujarat over the seven months leading up to September, which works out to more than eight towers every day.

In Gujarat, one of its main markets, Airtel also mentioned that it has been concentrating on improving its rural network. Over 5 million people will be impacted by the company's expansion of coverage to 7,000 towns throughout the state under this effort.

In order to ensure complete coverage throughout regions, Airtel's network currently offers connection in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist attractions, and commerce centres.