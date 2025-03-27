MeitY online betting site blocks cross 1,400 as India tightens rules

As part of its strategy to ensure a safer and more accountable Internet ecosystem, the Government of India has stepped up action against unauthorised and illegal online betting and gambling platforms. In a written response to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that MeitY blocked 1,410 websites and mobile applications between 2022 and early 2025 for violating Indian laws.

The blocking orders were issued under provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and followed due process as laid out in the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information for Public) Rules, 2009. The action aligns with the government’s broader digital policy objectives of ensuring an “open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet.”

Beyond Blocking: A Framework for Safer Digital Gaming

To regulate the financial ecosystem around online gaming, the government introduced a 30% income tax on net winnings through the Finance Act, 2023, effective from the assessment year 2024–25. Additionally, a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been applied to online gaming since 1 October 2023, covering both domestic and offshore platforms under the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) Act.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence has been empowered under the IT Act and IGST Act to direct intermediaries to block access to unregistered or non-compliant gaming platforms, including those operated offshore.

To protect users' personal data on these platforms, the government has reinforced data protection through two legal frameworks: the Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules, 2011, and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. These regulations mandate that digital platforms follow stringent technical and organisational measures when handling sensitive personal data.

However, the regulation of betting and gambling remains primarily a State subject under Entry 34 of the State List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. Articles 246 and 162 confer the authority on State legislatures to make laws and take enforcement action in this area. The Centre supports the States by issuing advisories and offering financial assistance to build law enforcement capabilities.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which came into effect in July 2024, introduced harsher penalties; Section 112(1) of the BNS prescribes imprisonment of 1 to 7 years and fines for engaging in unauthorised betting and gambling activities.

Meanwhile, government agencies continue to expand public awareness and enforcement infrastructure. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed all broadcasters to follow the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) guidelines, which require disclaimers warning viewers about the financial risks and addictive nature of online games. A dedicated helpline (1930) and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal have also been made available for citizens to report gaming-related fraud.

The Centre’s intensified action highlights the growing urgency of regulating the online gaming and betting ecosystem, balancing economic interests with user safety and legal oversight.