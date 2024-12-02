India to Host 14th Asia-Oceania Meteorological Satellite Conference

India will host the 14th Asia-Oceania Meteorological Satellite Users' Conference (AOMSUC-14) in New Delhi, 4–6 December 2024. Organised by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the event will focus on advancing satellite-based meteorological and climatological applications through discussions, workshops, and presentations.

The conference aims to promote the use of satellite observations, advance remote sensing science, and facilitate collaboration between satellite operators and users. It will also update participants on international space programs, encourage technological innovations, and engage young scientists.

The conference will be inaugurated on 4 December at Vigyan Bhavan by Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, Mos – Ministry of Science and Technology, Mos – Department of Atomic Energy and Mos – Department of Space. Other key dignitaries include Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences; Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre (ISRO); and Dr Allen Huang, Chair – AOMSUC.

The AOMSUC-14 will serve as a critical platform to emphasise the role of satellite observations in improving weather forecasting and climate monitoring. It will also delve into advancing satellite remote sensing technologies and methodologies to enhance the accuracy and utility of meteorological data.

The event aims to encourage knowledge exchange and collaboration by fostering dialogue between satellite operators and end-users. Furthermore, the conference will shed light on the latest developments in international space programs and drive innovation in weather satellite sensing, focusing on nurturing young talent.

Preceding Workshop and Follow-Up Meeting

Ahead of the conference, a two-day international training workshop is being held on 2–3 December at IMD in New Delhi, attended by 70 trainees from across the globe. The workshop aims to build capacity in utilising satellite data for weather and climate services.

The conference will conclude with an international coordination meeting on 7 December, bringing together representatives of Regional Associations II and V. This meeting will focus on fostering international cooperation and improving satellite product applications for weather and climate forecasting.

A Global Collaboration Platform

Since its inception in Beijing, China, in 2010, AOMSUC has become a key event for meteorologists, satellite operators, earth scientists, and students in the Asia-Oceania region. The conference facilitates dialogue on cutting-edge satellite applications, enhancing the region's ability to address climate change and environmental challenges.

AOMSUC-14 underscores India’s commitment to advancing satellite technologies and fostering global collaboration in weather and climate sciences. It promises to be a valuable forum for innovation and partnership, bringing together experts to tackle pressing environmental issues.