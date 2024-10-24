India launches system that can block 1.35 crore scam calls in 24 hours

On 22 October 2024, the Indian government launched a new system to block international scam calls disguised as local Indian numbers. This International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System aims to prevent cyber criminals from tricking people by using fake Indian phone numbers. In just 24 hours, the system successfully blocked 1.35 crore spoofed calls, which is nearly about 90% of all identified scam calls, before they could even reach Indian telecom users.

Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, introduced the system as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to protect citizens from cybercrimes. He emphasised that this system will create a safer digital environment and reduce the number of fraudulent calls, which have been on the rise in recent years.

What Are Spoofed Calls?

Spoofed calls are fraudulent international calls that appear to come from local Indian numbers, often using the +91 prefix. Cybercriminals manipulate the caller ID to make it seem like the calls are coming from within India, when in fact they originate from abroad. These calls are used to trick people into sharing sensitive information or making payments, often by posing as government officials or law enforcement officers.

Many scammers use these spoofed calls to threaten individuals with fake accusations, such as involvement in illegal activities, or to create panic about mobile disconnections or arrest warrants. These tactics are designed to scare people into making quick decisions, often resulting in financial losses.

How does the System Work?

The new spam-tracking system detects and blocks spoofed calls before they reach Indian telecom subscribers. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) worked closely with telecom service providers to develop and implement this system, which has already made a significant impact by reducing the number of fraudulent calls.

While the system is highly effective, the government warns that some scammers may still find ways to bypass it and to help address this, the government encourages citizens to report any suspicious calls through the Chakshu facility on the Sanchar Saathi platform.

This new system is part of a broader effort by the government to protect citizens from cybercrime. With more measures like this, Indian telecom users can expect to see fewer scam calls and enjoy a safer digital experience.