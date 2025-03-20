IDEMIA boosts quantum-safe digital infrastructure with new security accelerator

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) has unveiled a post-quantum hardware accelerator designed to enhance the security of digital communications and connectivity infrastructure. Based on Keccak, a core function widely used in cryptographic algorithms, the technology aims to protect telecom networks, Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems, and cloud-based services from emerging quantum threats.

Advertisment

As quantum computing advances, current encryption methods face obsolescence, posing risks to digital transactions and data exchanges. To address this, IST’s hardware accelerator offloads cryptographic processes from the main processor, improving efficiency and speed while ensuring post-quantum resilience. The innovation aligns with post-quantum algorithms standardised by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, providing a secure foundation for next-generation communication networks.

Securing Telecom and 5G Networks

The integration of IST’s quantum-resistant hardware into SIM cards, Near Field Communication, NFC devices, and telecom infrastructure is set to enhance 5G and cloud communications security. As mobile networks evolve, ensuring secure authentication and encryption becomes critical.

Advertisment

Telecom operators and service providers face increasing cyber threats, with quantum computing capable of breaking traditional encryption methods. The new accelerator will be embedded into future quantum-safe SIM cards, mobile payment systems, and secure network access solutions and ensure end-to-end encryption for telecom users in a 5G-connected world.

Future-Proofing IoT and Industry 4.0 Communications

Beyond telecom, IoT networks, industrial automation, and connected vehicles depend on secure machine-to-machine communications. IDEMIA’s innovation will enable quantum-resistant encryption across smart factories, autonomous vehicles, and critical infrastructure, ensuring secure over-the-air updates and device authentication.

Advertisment

With IoT ecosystems expanding rapidly, post-quantum security is essential to protect data exchanges between millions of connected sensors, robots, and edge devices. The accelerator’s efficiency in executing quantum-resistant algorithms supports seamless device authentication, encrypted communications, and real-time security validation.

Strengthening Cloud Security and Financial Transactions

As enterprises migrate toward cloud-first architectures, post-quantum encryption will be critical for securing financial transactions, crypto wallets, and enterprise data exchanges. IDEMIA’s hardware-based security solutions will help businesses transition to quantum-safe digital payments and cloud communications, ensuring data integrity and compliance with global security standards.

Advertisment

Marc Bertin, Chief Technology Officer at IDEMIA Secure Transactions, emphasised the company’s commitment to securing digital infrastructure: “As a global leader in secure solutions, we are committed to ensuring that organisations can confidently migrate to post-quantum environments while maintaining seamless connectivity and communication.”

By embedding post-quantum security into the core of digital infrastructure, IDEMIA is positioning itself as a key player in securing next-generation connectivity across telecom, IoT, cloud, and financial ecosystems.