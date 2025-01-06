Government preps Maha Kumbh 2025 with advanced telecom connectivity

With the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 set to welcome millions of pilgrims and visitors, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is leveraging advanced technology to transform Prayagraj into a hub of seamless connectivity. From extensive fibre deployments to real-time alert systems, the upgrades reflect how telecommunications infrastructure is being reimagined to support one of the world’s largest gatherings.

To strengthen Prayagraj’s telecom backbone, 126 km of optical fibre has been laid across the city, providing high-speed data highways to support robust communication. To ensure blanket coverage, 328 new telecom towers have been installed, complemented by 575 new Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) across all mobile technologies and upgraded 1,462 existing BTS units. These enhancements have been designed to handle the exponential increase in data and voice traffic expected during the Mela.

High-Tech Solutions for the Mela Grounds

The heart of the Kumbh Mela, its sprawling grounds, will see advanced deployments to ensure reliable connectivity amid massive crowds. The installation of 192 km of optical fibre cable (OFC), 78 Cells on Wheels (CoWs), and 150 outdoor small-cell solutions underpin this effort. Additionally, 352 new and 50 upgraded BTS units are being deployed to ensure high-capacity, uninterrupted voice, video, and data service.

According to the Ministry of Communications, telecom services are also being optimised at key public spaces, including major transport hubs like railway stations, bus stations, and airports, as well as holding areas, parking spaces, and highways leading into and out of Prayagraj. A special focus has been placed on the Green Corridor, a critical route for smooth traffic flow, ensuring consistent network service in high-traffic zones.

Emergency Communication Systems: Technology at the Core

A multi-layered disaster management framework has been established, integrating telecom technology to handle emergencies. Three disaster management centres, operated by leading telecom providers Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi, are equipped with advanced tools to ensure continuous communication during a crisis.

Telecom providers have set up 53 help desks across the Mela area to enhance public safety and convenience. These will support services such as reporting suspected fraud communications and blocking lost or stolen mobiles. Electro-magnetic radiation testing has been carried out to ensure that all telecom towers are operating within permissible radiation limits, safeguarding public health.

Additionally, a Cell Broadcast Alert facility and a Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) integrated platform will send emergency alerts, disaster warnings, and general public awareness messages in real-time throughout the Mela period, ensuring safety and preparedness. The technology and the platform have been developed indigenously by the public-sector C-DOT.

Digital Transformation of a Cultural Mega-Event

The Maha Kumbh Mela is not just a religious gathering but a technological challenge of immense scale. “The telecom infrastructure enhancements will not only provide seamless connectivity for the Mela but also enhance the digital experience for devotees,” the Ministry stated in a press release. The facilities include mobile-based payments and live streaming of rituals.

“With the Kumbh Mela being a major global event, the DoT is committed to ensuring the highest quality of service to meet the needs of millions of pilgrims, visitors, and stakeholders,” it added.

Scheduled to be held from 13 January to 26 February, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 exemplifies how cutting-edge technology and telecommunications can address the challenges of scale, ensuring a seamless and enriched experience for millions.