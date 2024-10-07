Ericsson secures large 4G, 5G deal with Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi), an Indian communications service provider, has expanded its long-standing network collaboration with Ericsson by awarding large 4G and 5G contracts, allowing Ericsson to expand its network share.

Advertisment

Ericsson's role in the deal

Ericsson will enhance 4G and install 5G across the Indian telecom circles it now powers for Vi. In addition, Ericsson will deliver 4G and 5G services in the telecom circles of Delhi, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, hence growing its footprint and market share with Vi significantly.

As part of this contract, Ericsson will use energy-efficient and lightweight Ericsson Radio System products, such as mid-band Massive MIMO antenna-integrated radios, to provide efficient network performance in the Vi network.

Advertisment

Talking on the development, Akshaya Moondra, CEO, Vi said, “Collaborating with Ericsson will enable Vi to modernize its 4G network and rapidly deploy a world class 5G network. 5G deployment will enable us to seamlessly manage the growing data trafficon the Vinetwork, provide secure and reliable connectivity while enhancing the customer experience from the network.”

Andres Vicente,Head of Ericsson’s Market Area SoutheastAsia, Oceania and India, says:“5G is a critical enabler of digital transformation and economic growth. With Ericsson’s advanced technology, we aim to empower Vi to deliver fast, reliable, and scalable 5G services for its customers.”

According to Ericsson, this momentous breakthrough represents a new milestone in the two firms' long-standing relationship, reaffirming their commitment to delivering a robust digital infrastructure in India.

Advertisment

This development comes after Vodafone Idea (VI) also recently gave a three-year contract to Nokia, to roll out 4G and 5G equipment. According to Nokia, the agreement calls for the growth and upgrade of VI's 4G network, of which Nokia is currently a significant supplier. 200 million VI consumers are expected to receive premium connectivity as a result of the implementation. In Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, Nokia will overtake the current vendor and gain market share, making it the biggest supplier covering circles that account for more than half of VI's revenue. The deployment is scheduled to start right away.

Read More: https://www.voicendata.com/news/nokia-to-be-vodafone-ideas-major-4g-and-5g-partner-in-india-7148042