Nokia to be Vodafone Idea's major 4G and 5G partner in India

Nokia has stated that Vodafone Idea (VI) has given it a three-year contract to roll out 4G and 5G equipment. According to Nokia, the agreement calls for the growth and upgrade of VI's 4G network, of which Nokia is currently a significant supplier. 200 million VI consumers are expected to receive premium connectivity as a result of the implementation. In Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, Nokia will overtake the current vendor and gain market share, making it the biggest supplier covering circles that account for more than half of VI's revenue. The deployment is scheduled to start right away.

Nokia's offering under the deal

As a part if the deal, Nokia's energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology will power the deployment of equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio as part of the transaction. This comprises its most recent generation of Habrok Massive MIMO radios as well as base stations and baseband modules. These are anticipated to provide superior 5G coverage and capacity, and they are made for simple implementation. Additionally, Nokia will upgrade VIL's current 4G network with baseband and multiband radios that are capable of supporting 5G.

Additionally, Nokia's MantaRay SON platform for network automation and optimization will also help VIL. This makes use of self-configuring modules to increase the effectiveness and performance of networks. It may also be customized and implemented to optimize particular software applications to deal with particular operational difficulties. In addition, Nokia will offer services for network optimization, planning, deployment, and integration.

Vi recently wrapped off her fundraising, which will power all of this capital expenditure. The telecom company raised an additional Rs 18000 crore from its promoters and vendors in addition to an FPO (follow on public offer).As a long-standing partner of VIL, Nokia has helped the company roll out its 2G, 3G, 4G, and now 5G networks.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best-in-class 4G and 5G experience, and this new deal with Nokia, who has been our partner since the beginning, will help us to deliver that," stated Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra. "Increased capacity and seamless high-speed connectivity will be provided by 5G, benefiting both individuals and businesses. Additionally, it will allow for previously unheard-of levels of efficiency and innovation across a variety of industries, enabling businesses to prosper in the rapidly evolving digital landscape of today," he added.

Tommi Uitto, Nokia's President of Mobile Networks, stated, "Nokia is pleased to collaborate with Vodafone Idea on the next phase of its network development. This demonstrates their faith in our technology portfolio and is a continuation of our long-term cooperation that has lasted for more than three decades. Their clients will have access to premium quality capacity and connection thanks to the newest products and innovations from our energy-efficient, industry-leading AirScale portfolio. We are eager to collaborate with Vodafone Idea on this interesting rollout."