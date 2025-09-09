EOS unveils High Energy Laser Weapon to counter drone attack

Australian defence technology company Electro Optic Systems (EOS) has unveiled its High Energy Laser Weapon (HELW), Apollo, developed to counter the threat posed by unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in modern conflict. Scalable between 50 and 150 kW, Apollo is designed to destroy or disable small to medium-sized drones and disrupt their sensors at long range, reducing the effectiveness of coordinated swarm attacks.

Drones have become central to battlefield operations, used for surveillance, reconnaissance, and strikes. Swarm tactics, in particular, have placed pressure on conventional defence systems, which often rely on missile interceptors. EOS said Apollo addresses this challenge by combining speed, precision, and cost efficiency, describing high-energy lasers as “a necessity rather than a theory” in modern warfare.

Precision at the Speed of Light

Developed over more than a decade, Apollo is designed to overcome UAS countermeasures such as rapid manoeuvres, rotation, thermal isolation, and reflective coatings. At 100 kW, it can neutralise more than 20 drones per minute at typical swarm engagement ranges.

The system delivers hard kills at distances of 50 metres to 3 kilometres and can deny optical sensors at up to 15 kilometres. Optical sensor denial refers to disabling or blinding cameras and sensors without destroying the drone itself, cutting off its ability to collect targeting data or coordinate swarm attacks. Apollo can also target loitering drones beyond 10 kilometres that direct other UAS in an attack.

The company claims Apollo’s slew-to-cue rate—less than 1.5 seconds for a 60-degree movement—allows retargeting across multiple threats. This rate measures how quickly the system can shift its laser beam to a new target once tracking data is received. In swarm scenarios, where drones move unpredictably, the ability to redirect fire in under two seconds is critical. Target lock is achieved in about 600 milliseconds, while neutralisation takes 1.3 seconds for Group 1 drones at 50 kW and 4.4 seconds for larger Group 2 systems.

EOS has equipped Apollo with day and thermal imaging sensors to support detection and engagement. The day camera can detect targets beyond 12 kilometres and identify them at nearly 4.7 kilometres, while the thermal imager extends detection to over 13.7 kilometres and identification to 4 kilometres.

Both systems provide scalable fields of view, allowing wide-area scanning or narrow tracking depending on the operational scenario. Integrated radar and infrared passive threat detection further strengthens target acquisition, with flexibility to use third-party sensors via standard interfaces.

Continuous and Cost-Effective Defence

EOS said Apollo offers economic advantages over missile-based interceptors. Defending against drones with missiles may cost hundreds of thousands of dollars per shot, while the cost of a laser engagement is limited to electricity.

Apollo can fire continuously when connected to external power and cooling. When operating independently, its internal magazine supports more than 200 stored kills. EOS said this ensures defence against large-scale drone attacks without depleting ammunition reserves.

Packaged in a 20-foot ISO container, Apollo is designed for relocation, camouflage, and deployment. Crews can make the system operational in under two hours. It delivers 360-degree coverage with elevation angles ranging from −10° to +110°, enabling vertical as well as horizontal engagements.

Apollo can operate as a stand-alone system or as part of a layered defence architecture. It integrates with NATO-standard command-and-control and integrated air defence systems (IADS). It can be deployed alongside kinetic effectors such as EOS’s Slinger remote weapon station and missile interceptors.

EOS Group Chief Executive Dr Andreas Schwer said international demand for HELW is growing rapidly as militaries search for scalable and affordable counter-drone options.

“There is strong international interest in these systems, and it is increasingly clear they will play a central role in counter-drone defence,” Schwer said, adding that Apollo was ITAR-free, fully controlled by EOS, and available for partners to adopt, localise, and sustain as part of their defence infrastructure.