IAF partners with IG Drones to deploy indigenous BLE tool tracking system

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has signed a contract with IG Defence and Aerospace, a homegrown startup, to implement an advanced Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Tool Tracking System. The agreement was signed and announced on 25 March 2025, and the technology will first be piloted at the Gwalior Airbase. Following successful implementation, the system is expected to be scaled across other IAF and Army airbases in phases.

This new BLE-based system is designed to enhance the efficiency, safety, and precision of tool tracking and maintenance operations at Indian airbases. The system enables real-time, automated tracking of tools used during aircraft maintenance, preventing misplacements and reducing Foreign Object Debris (FOD) risks on runways a common cause of aircraft damage during takeoff and landing.

The move is part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to promote indigenous defence solutions. By replacing time-consuming manual inventory systems with smart, automated tracking, the IAF seeks to reduce operational downtime, ensure tool accountability, and enhance safety. The solution is also aimed at minimizing maintenance errors, reducing runway clearance time, and enhancing overall mission readiness.

The BLE Tool Tracking System integrates AI-driven inventory management and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies. With an extended battery life of 6–8 months, the system provides automated alerts for misplaced tools and monitors tool usage in real time. Traditionally, tool checks could take 2–3 hours using manual logs. This system cuts that time significantly, increasing efficiency and reliability.

IG Defence and Aerospace received support under the iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) program, which provides up to ₹1.5 crores in SPARK grants for prototype development. Speaking on the deployment, Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder of IG Defence, stated that the system reinforces India’s push for indigenous defence capabilities and represents a key advancement in airbase operations.

The adoption of this technology not only supports India’s self-reliance mission but also paves the way for smarter, safer, and more efficient defence infrastructure. The IAF’s commitment to integrating such innovations reflects a broader shift toward tech-enabled, data-driven military operations.