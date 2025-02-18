DoT, ITU partner on AI-driven digital twin technologies in telecom

India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to explore future-ready infrastructure planning with Artificial Intelligence or AI-driven digital twin technologies. The agreement, announced during Telecom Secretary Dr Neeraj Mittal’s official visit to Geneva, is expected to drive innovation in AI-driven solutions, digital twins, virtual world technologies, and IMT-2030 (6G) advancements.

Advertisment

The LoI marks a strategic partnership between India and ITU, reinforcing the country’s leadership in global telecom policymaking. The collaboration aims to promote the development of global standards and best practices to ensure seamless interoperability and scalability and advance sustainable development through shared frameworks, capacity building, and cross-sectoral collaboration.

Implications for the Telecom Sector

The collaboration with ITU is expected to significantly benefit the country’s telecom sector as it evolves from being a connectivity provider to a platform delivering accurate, reliable, and insightful data for infrastructure planning. The focus on AI-driven digital twin technologies will allow telecom networks to become central to real-time decision-making and predictive analytics.

Advertisment

Going ahead, telecom networks will be critical in integrating AI, digital twins, and high-speed connectivity to create a smart, adaptive, and efficient urban infrastructure. This transformation aligns with India’s push for leadership in next-generation mobile technologies, including 5G and 6G.

Additionally, the agreement supports ITU’s efforts to standardise emerging technologies, ensuring interoperability and seamless scalability of AI-driven solutions across telecom and ICT networks. This will help Indian telecom companies participate more actively in global discussions on technology frameworks and regulatory best practices.

Both organisations also agreed to initiate discussions on a fellowship programme to support PhD scholars in ITU focus areas, providing them with international exposure, engagement with ITU study groups, and access to global research resources. It will also enable institutions in India to receive ITU-academia memberships, enabling deeper participation in global telecom policymaking.

Advertisment

According to a PIB release, “The DoT will coordinate with ITU through a designated focal point, identify and support participating universities, provide feedback on research topics, grant fellowships to PhD scholars, and facilitate their engagement with ITU, including study visits. A government-nominated member of their university’s advisory committee will supervise scholars.”

“The signing of this LoI with ITU is a significant step toward fostering cutting-edge research and positioning India as a key contributor to global telecom standards. Through this collaboration, DoT aims to empower Indian researchers and institutions to drive innovation in telecom technologies of the future,” the Telecom Secretary stated.

The Cross-Sectoral Impact

Advertisment

The partnership between DoT and ITU extends beyond the telecom industry, impacting multiple sectors such as urban development, transport, and healthcare. Digital twin technology, which creates real-time virtual models of physical systems, can help in the planning of smart cities, traffic management, and predictive maintenance of infrastructure.

The initiative will also facilitate knowledge sharing and capacity building through India’s Sangam initiative and ITU’s Citiverse, allowing seamless cross-sectoral data integration. As part of the LoI, India will also contribute to ITU-T Study Group 20 on the Internet of Things, digital twins, and smart cities to create global standards, APIs, and methodologies, ensuring seamless scalability of AI-driven solutions.

Additionally, the DoT will establish sandbox environments to test innovative digital twin technologies, conduct pilot projects, and adapt regulatory frameworks that validate the transformative potential of these technologies.

Advertisment

During his visit, Dr Mittal held several meetings with the ITU leadership, including its Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin. He reiterated India’s pledge to support the ITU’s initiatives by contributing to global connectivity projects and skill development programs. Dr Mittal also proposed to host the ITU-Plenipotentiary Conference 2030 in India.