BEL, Centum sign MoU for defence communication systems

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Centum Electronics have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly design, develop and manufacture advanced electronics for defence applications, with a focus on electronic warfare (EW), radar systems, and secure military communications.

Advertisment

According to BEL, the strategic collaboration is expected to strengthen domestic design and production capabilities in critical technology domains vital to India’s national security. The partnership reflects a shared goal of contributing to the country's defence self-reliance by combining BEL’s extensive portfolio in defence electronics and Centum’s global expertise in electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM).

Suresh Kumar KV, Director (Marketing), BEL, and Apparao V Mallavarapu, CMD, Centum Electronics, exchange the MoU in the presence of Manoj Jain, CMD, BEL, and Dr Vinod Chippalkatti, President, Centum Electronics, along with senior officials from both organisations.

Building Secure Defence Communication Capabilities

BEL, a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, manufactures more than 600 products across segments, including radars, weapon systems, network-centric systems, electronic warfare, avionics, naval systems, and tank electronics.

Advertisment

The company is diversifying into newer areas such as civil aviation, smart cities, medical electronics, and space electronics, and is certified at CMMI Level 5 and ISO standards such as AS-9100 and 27001:2013.

Centum Electronics, founded in 1994 and headquartered in Bengaluru, supports mission-critical programmes in aerospace, defence, and space through its facilities in India, France, Belgium, and Canada. It caters to global clients, including Fortune 500 firms, and key Indian defence and space organisations such as DRDO, ISRO, and defence public sector units.

The MoU was signed by Suresh Kumar K V, Director (Marketing), BEL, and Apparao V Mallavarapu, Chairman and Managing Director, Centum Electronics. BEL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain and Centum Electronics President Dr Vinod Chippalkatti were also present during the occasion.