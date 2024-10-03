BEL and ISRO’s SAC sign MoU to boost indigenous space technology

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a defence PSU, and the Space Applications Centre (SAC) of ISRO have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development and production of space-grade Travelling Wave Tube Amplifiers (TWTAs).

The MoU was signed in SAC’s Ahmedabad facility and is aimed at enhancing local manufacturing capabilities for complex space and defence components, reducing reliance on imports, and saving foreign exchange for the country. This partnership will boost the indigenisation of critical technologies and elevate India’s standing in the global defence and space industries.

Enhancing Indigenous Manufacturing Capabilities

TWTAs, crucial components for communication and navigation satellites, are highly complex devices that require advanced technology for controlled interaction between microwaves and electron beams in ultra-high vacuum conditions. BEL, with its cutting-edge manufacturing facilities, has already established the infrastructure to produce these state-of-the-art amplifiers, which are vital for various satellite communication payloads and scientific missions.

BEL’s collaboration with SAC will focus on the production of TWTAs, which are essential for satellite communication, remote sensing radar payloads, scientific probes, and inter-spacecraft communication links. This move is expected to significantly strengthen India's space and defence sectors.

A Boost to India’s Defence and Space Sectors

The partnership between BEL and SAC is a critical component of India's broader push for indigenisation, in line with the government's "Make in India" initiative. Nilesh M Desai, Director of SAC, and Niti Pandit, General Manager (Strategic Planning) at BEL, signed the MoU in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

Commenting on the MoU, BEL stated, "The production of these advanced amplifiers will not only meet the demands of ISRO’s missions but will also contribute to India's growing prowess in defence and space technology."

BEL & SAC, ISRO, sign MoU for productionisation of space-grade Travelling Wave Tube Amplifiers in India. MoU to give a boost to indigenisation of defence & space production, save foreign exchange for country. #Atmanirbharbharat @DefenceMinIndia @DefProdnIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/rajT76M0SL — Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) (@BEL_CorpCom) September 30, 2024

Paving the Way for Advanced Space Technologies

SAC, ISRO’s lead research and development centre for satellite payloads and space-based applications, plays a pivotal role in designing communication and remote sensing satellites. The MoU will further SAC’s mission to develop advanced satellite technologies and ground-based applications, while BEL will provide the manufacturing expertise needed to bring these technologies to fruition.

By leveraging BEL’s established leadership in defence electronics and SAC’s cutting-edge space research, the collaboration is set to drive innovation and enhance India’s strategic capabilities. The locally developed TWTAs will support a wide range of applications, from satellite communications to environmental monitoring and disaster management.

A Strategic Move for India’s Self-Reliance

BEL’s partnership with SAC underlines its expanding role beyond defence into space electronics and related technologies. This move further strengthens BEL’s portfolio, which already includes solutions for radar systems, communication networks, electronic warfare, and more. The defence PSU has also been diversifying into non-defence sectors, such as cybersecurity, smart city solutions, and unmanned systems, reinforcing its position as a key player in India’s technological landscape.