AWS Pledges $100 million to bridge global digital learning gap

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled a USD 100 million commitment to its Education Equity Initiative, aimed at equipping underserved and underrepresented communities with critical skills in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing. The five-year programme seeks to democratise access to cutting-edge technologies, fostering educational and career opportunities worldwide.

The initiative provides recipients with cloud credits to subsidise the use of AWS’s expansive cloud infrastructure and AI solutions. Participating organisations can leverage these credits to develop tools such as AI teaching assistants, mobile learning platforms, coding curriculums, and connectivity solutions. Expert guidance from AWS Solution Architects ensures the responsible implementation and optimisation of these technologies for sustainable impact.

Advancing Digital Learning Globally

AWS is partnering with organisations worldwide to improve access to technology-driven learning for underserved communities. Code.org, a nonprofit focusing on computer science education for K-12 students, is using AWS cloud credits to enhance its AI Teaching Assistant. Powered by Amazon Bedrock, this tool automates assessments for coding projects, enabling teachers to allocate more time to lesson planning and student engagement.

Rocket Learning, an India-based organisation, is leveraging AWS’s business intelligence service Amazon Q in AWS QuickSight to analyse and optimise educational content shared through video and WhatsApp. The programme tailors content to regional languages and cultural contexts, aiming to enhance early childhood education outcomes for underserved children.

Tangible Africa, a South Africa-based nonprofit, is expanding its offline coding curriculum with AWS tools. The initiative is reaching students and teachers across Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, and Zambia, promoting digital literacy and preparing communities for technology-related opportunities.

Driving Technology Empowerment

The AWS Education Equity Initiative is part of Amazon’s ongoing efforts to empower learners through education and technology. Complementary programmes, such as Amazon Future Engineer, have already delivered over 17 million hours of STEM education to more than two million students. Meanwhile, the AWS AI and ML Scholarship Programme has awarded USD 28 million in scholarships to approximately 6,000 students, bolstering their readiness for AI-driven careers.

By expanding access to education through the AWS Education Equity Initiative, Amazon aims to reduce systemic barriers and unlock opportunities for learners globally.