AWS and Lotus harness AI for smarter, personalised in-vehicle tech

At the AWS re:Invent event 2024, Lotus Technology, provider in luxury and intelligent mobility, announced its partnership with AWS as its preferred cloud provider. This collaboration supports Lotus’s Vision80 Strategy, which aims to transform the company into a global luxury technology brand by 2028.

By leveraging AWS technologies such as Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT), Lotus plans to develop connected car features like self-driving capabilities, immersive infotainment systems, and ultra-fast charging solutions.

Smarter, Safer, and More Connected Vehicles

Lotus’s self-driving software, ROBO Soul, runs on AWS, enabling automatic tasks such as parking and highway driving. Its ROBO Galaxy platform helps fleet managers optimise the efficiency of autonomous vehicles on a global scale.

Lotus utilises AWS services like Amazon Redshift and Amazon MSK to develop intelligent driving tools, and Amazon Glue for data integration. These technologies allow Lotus to analyse crucial data, such as real-time maps, traffic conditions, and driver behaviour, to improve driving systems and enhance vehicle safety.

Lotus Connect, the company’s connected-vehicle platform powered by AWS, offers features like remote vehicle control, real-time monitoring, geofencing, and stolen vehicle tracking, ensuring smarter, safer, and more convenient driving experiences for Lotus customers. The Lotus Connect platform uses Amazon EKS to quickly deploy and scale applications, enabling faster development of autonomous driving features. By processing sensory data, the platform helps drivers make better decisions, reducing deployment time from six months to just two weeks.

Using Amazon Aurora, Lotus ensures fast performance for its Digital Key, enabling drivers to lock, unlock, and start their cars through Apple Wallet without an internet connection or physical key. The key can also be easily shared with family and friends for added convenienc

Bo Li, Vice President of Lotus Technology, said, "We are excited to work with AWS to apply new technologies like generative AI, which will help us enhance Lotus' automated driving capabilities, develop more responsive customer service, and improve driver satisfaction. We look forward to deepening our partnership to create an enriched and more responsive in-vehicle experience."

Ozgur Tohumcu, General Manager of Automotive & Manufacturing at AWS, said: "By working collaboratively, AWS will assist Lotus as they continue to innovate and deliver more personalised, connected, and intelligent in-vehicle experiences. We are eager to continue our partnership, applying generative AI to help drive efficiencies and introduce new connected car capabilities, enhanced vehicle features leveraging self-driving technology, and elevated driving experiences."