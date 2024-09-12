Aprecomm partners with Netlink to expand its Broadband Ecosystem

Aprecomm, an AI-powered network and customer experience platform, has partnered with Netlink, a major broadband CPE manufacturer, to extend its footprint across Asia and Africa. This strategic alliance integrates Aprecomm’s AI-driven software into Netlink’s range of WiFi 7 routers, gateways, and extenders, offering service providers instant access to advanced cloud-based customer experience tools.

Aprecomm’s technology allows for self-optimising and self-healing networks, enabling service providers to deliver superior connectivity experiences for both residential and business users. The company’s AI-powered solutions minimise network downtime by predicting and resolving issues in real time, resulting in improved subscriber satisfaction and reduced operational costs. Service providers using Aprecomm’s platform have reported up to a 62% reduction in truck rolls and a 35% increase in first-call resolution rates.

“We’re excited to partner with Netlink, extending the reach of our customer experience products to emerging markets like Africa,” said Pramod Gummaraj, CEO of Aprecomm. “Both companies bring home-grown, cost-effective solutions that are ideal for expanding digital infrastructure in developing regions.”

Saiko Thomas, CEO of Netlink echoed these sentiments, noting that enhanced customer experience is no longer optional: “This partnership strengthens our product offering with Aprecomm’s innovative solutions, meeting the growing demand for seamless online experiences globally.”

The partnership positions both companies to tap into new markets, particularly in Africa, where improving digital infrastructure is a priority. Aprecomm’s AI technology, combined with Netlink’s hardware, will empower service providers to rapidly deploy high-quality broadband solutions, ensuring top-tier user experiences across diverse geographies.