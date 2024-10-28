Airtel Q2 FY25: Revenue grows 12%, ARPU hits Rs 233 nearing target

Telecommunications service provider, Bharti Airtel released the Q2 FY25 results.The most notable outcome is the telco's average revenue per user (ARPU), which was Rs 233 and nearly reached the company's short-term target of Rs 250.

Highlights of Bharti Airtel's Q2 FY25 Results

According to Bharti Airtel, their quarterly revenues of Rs 41,473 crore represented a 12% YoY and a 7.7% QoQ increase. India's business contributed to this with a quarterly revenue of Rs 31,561 crore, which was up 16.9% year over year. Due to the telco's July pricing hike, mobile services revenue increased 18.5% year over year during the quarter. That also had an impact on the ARPU, which increased from Rs 211 to Rs 233 in the prior quarter. Since the boost typically takes two to three quarters to fully take effect, an increase in ARPU will be apparent even in the upcoming quarters.

Airtel's quarterly net income, adjusted for unusual items, was Rs 3,593 crore. 75% of its total mobile business, or 26.2 million YoY and 4.2 million QoQ, increased in smartphone data subscribers, according to the telco. Airtel's postpaid base now stands at 24.7 million after adding 0.8 million new subscribers during the quarter. The company's monthly mobile data use increased by 22.6% year over year to 23.9GB.

The total number of customers was 407 million, and the capital expenditure for the quarter was Rs 6,260 crore. With 15.8 million customers, Airtel Digital TV reported a 1% year-over-year increase in revenue to Rs 759 crore.

In Q2 of FY25, the homes business's user base increased by 583k. According to Airtel, the rapid FWA rollout was the reason for the growth in the homes business. Currently, 8.6 million people are customers of the houses business.

"In order to improve connection and deliver an exceptional network experience, we deployed an extra 15,000 mobile broadband stations and 5,000 towers throughout the quarter. As we added about 34,000 towers year over year, our investments demonstrate our dedication to delivering an unmatched network experience," Airtel stated in a press statement.

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, Bharti Airtel, stated, "We delivered another quarter of solid performance, with India revenue growing 8.7% sequentially. Africa maintained strong revenue growth momentum as well with 7.7% constant currency growth. The flow thru of tariff repair is in-line with our expectation on ARPU increase and SIM consolidation. We reported industry leading ARPU of Rs 233. Our focus on winning quality customers and driving premiumization has helped us add 4.2 Mn smartphone customers. We continue to expand our Wifi coverage with FWA offerings to over 2,000 cities."

"We continue to invest in our digital businesses to diversify portfolio strength and drive long term growth. Airtel also continues to invest in a future ready digital network to deliver brilliant customer experience - we launched India's first AI-powered, network-based spam detection solution to solve the endemic problem of spam calls and messages. Our 5G network has once again received validation from Open signal – Airtel was awarded all the five awards on 5G network experience," Vittal added.

Board Alteration

Airtel also announced earlier today that Gopal Vittal has been appointed as Vice-Chairman of Bharti Airtel, as part of a succession plan, in addition to his current role as Managing Director. In addition to leading the India business, he would assume broader telecom responsibilities for the entire group. Vittal will serve as the Bharti nominated director on Airtel Africa Plc's board, providing strategic input.On 1st January , 2026, he will be appointed Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel Limited.

On January 1, 2026, Shashwat Sharma, who is now the Chief Operation Officer, will be named MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel Ltd. Aditionally, After serving Airtel for nine years in his current position, Rakesh Bharti Mittal will join the boards of Bharti Hexacom Limited and Indus Towers Limited. With immediate effect, Rajan Bharti Mittal rejoins Airtel as the nominee for the Bharti Board.

