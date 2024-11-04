4G saturation: BSNL deploys 1111 BTS to enhance Bihar's internet

As part of the 4G saturation initiative, the administered telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has set up 1111 base transceiver stations (BTS) in Bihar. With the telecom operator recently announcing that it has reached the milestone of 5000 BTS under the 4G saturation initiative throughout India, this project is picking up some speed. Currently, it's noteworthy that over 1000 of the 5000 have been deployed in Bihar solely for the project.

The goal of this initiative is to guarantee that everyone has access to high-speed internet connectivity. The only telecom company implementing 4G with in-house equipment is BSNL. Tejas Networks, C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics), and ITI Limited are all part of the consortium lead by TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) that provides this domestic equipment.

By the end of October, 2024, BSNL had reached the milestone of 1111 4G BTS. Additionally, BSNL recently revealed that it has deployed more than 50,000 4G sites nationwide, which is half of its goal of one lakh sites. Approximately 41,000 of these 50,000 sites are operational and commissioned. These locations can be found in both rural and urban parts of the nation, according to BSNL.

Although BSNL offers the most affordable 4G options, the coverage gap still has to be filled. It will take BSNL an additional nine months to commission one lakh sites. No matter where they are in India, users will then notice a noticeable increase in mobile speeds. To compete with private telecom providers, BSNL would need to expand its network after hitting the one-lakh-site milestone, according to industry experts. Following the launch of its 4G services, 2025 will be a pivotal year to observe how BSNL's performance changes.

4G Saturation Project

In October of 2023, BSNL also became the first telecom provider to set up a Base Transceiver Station (BTS) in Ladakh's Siachen Glacier. The aim of the deployment was to make mobile communications possible for the army troops deployed in the area. The BTS was introduced by BSNL on October 6, 2023. Siachen Glacier is the highest altitude battle ground worldwide and the troops who are commissioned there will experience a significant change in their quality of life due to connectivity.

The 4G Saturation project commenced in February 2023 after receiving the Union Cabinet's approval in July of the previous year.The government set aside Rs 26,316 crore from the Universal Service Obligation Fund to pay for this large-scale project. It was then predicted that the project will be finished in 500 days.

BSNL is in charge of ensuring connectivity in every remote location as part of the government’s 4G saturation plan. The Union Cabinet approved a project in 2022 to provide 4G mobile connections to all of the country’s disconnected villages.

