Dialling into the past: Celebrating 30 years of mobile connectivity in India

An important milestone in India's communication history was reached on 31 July 1995, when the nation’s first mobile phone call was made. This historic conversation between Union Communications Minister Sukh Ram and West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu officially marked the beginning of mobile telephony in India. Over the past 29 years, this pivotal moment has transformed the telecommunications landscape, laying the foundation for a digital revolution.

Advertisment

At the time, mobile phone services were seen as a luxury, accessible only to a privileged few. Call charges were prohibitively expensive Rs 8.40 per minute for both incoming and outgoing calls, rising to Rs 16.80 during peak hours. As a result, mobile phones were primarily used by wealthy individuals, political leaders, and businesspersons.

The first mobile call in India was made in Calcutta (now Kolkata) using a Nokia phone on the Modi Telstra network, a joint venture between Australia’s Telstra and India’s Modi Group, over a 2G GSM system. It marked the dawn of wireless communication in a country where landline telephony had long been the sole means of connectivity.

Tarun Chhabra, Senior Vice President and Country Head, Nokia India, reflected, “We’ve played a pivotal role in India’s remarkable strides in technology and connectivity in recent decades. Our journey has witnessed several milestones, including the first-ever GSM call in India in 1995 on a Nokia phone over a Nokia-supplied network, the introduction of 3G services in 2011, pioneering 4G/LTE in 2012, and bringing 5G to India in 2022. Today, we are a major equipment supplier and technology partner for leading private and public operators, enterprises, and utility firms.”

Advertisment

From small, shops to national retail chains, and from informal, unorganised outlets to structured retail ecosystems, mobile retailers have been at the heart of India’s digital transformation. They are critical touchpoints for millions, especially in semi-urban and rural areas where access to technology and digital literacy remains limited. By educating customers about mobile features, services, and usage, they help bridge the digital divide.

These mobile retail outlets have also been central to driving digital adoption, by enabling access to smartphones, internet connectivity, digital payments, and app-based services that are reshaping everyday life. Beyond technology access, they generate direct and indirect employment through retail operations, logistics, servicing, and customer support. Their evolution reflects not only the growth of retail but also India’s transition toward a digitally empowered society.

Lt Gen Dr S P Kochhar, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), remarked, “India’s telecom sector has witnessed a phenomenal transformation since the first cellular call in 1995. Today, we are the world’s second-largest telecom market, with over 1.2 billion subscribers and some of the most affordable tariffs globally. This affordability has brought millions online, energising the Digital India movement and fuelling growth across sectors. An average Indian subscriber now consumes over 21 GB of data per month, a testament to the world-class infrastructure built by Indian telecom operators.”

Advertisment

He continue,“The introduction of 4G empowered millions with fast, reliable data to connect, create and thrive. The rollout of 5G has taken that experience further. The tireless efforts of the Government and industry have ensured digital connectivity even in villages that once lay outside the digital grid. India’s fastest 5G rollout globally has been transformative, over 85% of India’s population and more than 99% of districts now have 5G coverage. From remote education and telemedicine to smart agriculture and real-time city management, the impact is visible. India is not just participating in the global telecom revolution, it is shaping the future of 6G, setting benchmarks for innovation, inclusivity, and digital leadership.”

This throwback to 29 years ago is more than a nostalgic glance, it’s a compelling reminder of how far we’ve come. Today, as major telecom operators complete or expand their 5G rollouts, it’s almost unimaginable to live without a mobile phone. What began as a luxury has become a necessity, embedded in nearly every aspect of modern life.

Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO, Comviva, reflected, “As we commemorate 30 years of the first mobile phone call in India, it’s a moment of pride and reflection for Comviva. We were among the pioneers of value-added services (VAS), which played a key role in enhancing the early mobile experience, through SMS alerts, ringtones, and voice-based services. These innovations marked the beginning of the mobile phone’s evolution from a simple communication device to a dynamic engagement platform."

Advertisment

He added,“Today, customer expectations are driven by personalisation, instantaneity, and omni-channel experiences. Comviva has remained at the forefront of this evolution, empowering telecom operators and enterprises to deliver intelligent, scalable and impactful digital experiences. From customer value management to financial services and real-time engagement, we’re proud to have helped shape the mobile experience and are committed to leading its future.”

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL, noted,“As we mark three decades since India’s first mobile phone call, we are proud of the incredible transformation of our telecom sector. What started as a modest service has become one of the world’s most resilient and advanced telecom infrastructures. HFCL is honoured to have contributed to this journey with innovative, reliable, and indigenous solutions that extend connectivity across the nation.”

He further stated, “The Government’s push for ‘Made-in-India’ has significantly boosted the rise of homegrown telecom equipment manufacturers. This initiative not only promotes self-reliance but also positions India as a potential global leader in telecom technology. HFCL remains committed to supporting India’s digital ambitions by driving innovation, quality, and sustainability. We believe India is poised to set new global standards in next-generation communications, built by Indian minds, for Indian needs, and for the world.”

Advertisment

Reflecting on the past is like stepping into a time machine. It takes us back to an era of slow communication, limited access to information, and a world unrecognisable compared to today’s always-connected reality. But it’s more than a sentimental journey, it’s a perspective on progress. From bulky devices and patchy networks to ultra-fast internet and real-time connectivity, the transformation has been extraordinary.

Yet, this journey is not just about how far we’ve come, it also prompts us to consider how much farther we must go. As India enters a new era of 5G, artificial intelligence, and digital ecosystems, millions still remain on the margins of this progress. Bridging the digital divide remains one of the biggest challenges and opportunities. While we celebrate the incredible evolution of mobile technology, it’s also a call to action, to build a future that is more inclusive, accessible, and digitally empowered for all.