Reliance Jio reports Rs 7,110 crore net profit in Q1 FY26, crosses 200 million 5G users

India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio, has reported a net profit of Rs 7,110 crore for the first quarter of FY26. This quarter marks a period of significant milestones and growth for the company, driven by improved operational performance and continued network expansion.

Jio recorded a notable rise in its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) margins, reflecting greater efficiency and profitability. A key highlight of the quarter was the significant increase in 5G users.

For the first time, Jio surpassed the 200 million mark in 5G subscribers, bringing the total to 213 million, a major achievement in the company’s journey towards digital leadership. In addition, Jio’s AirFiber service has emerged as the world’s largest fixed wireless access (FWA) provider, reinforcing its position in next-generation connectivity.

During the quarter, the company added 9.9 million new wireless subscribers, bringing its total user base to an impressive 498 million. The average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 208.8, currently the second-highest in the Indian telecom industry. Jio also maintained a low monthly churn rate of 1.8%, indicating strong customer loyalty and retention.

Its home broadband segment saw rapid expansion, with the Jio AirFiber base reaching 7.4 million connections. Overall, Jio now has 20 million fixed broadband users across India.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, commented on the performance, “With our 5G and Home subscriber bases surpassing the 200 million and 20 million milestones, respectively, we have achieved a milestone quarter at Jio. Through the launch of services like JioGames Cloud and the JioPC bundle at competitive prices, we continue to provide next-generation digital services and drive digital adoption across the country. Jio is expanding its dominance in both fixed broadband and 5G while building unmatched technological infrastructure, which will be vital in accelerating the nation’s journey towards AI adoption.”

Jio’s consistent growth reflects its successful dual strategy of competitive pricing and widespread service availability. With nearly 500 million users already on board, the company is expected to cross the 500 million mark as early as July 2025. ARPU growth is also expected to continue, with projections suggesting it may soon approach Rs 250.

Alongside wireless growth, Jio continues to dominate the home broadband market. With 7.4 million active users, its AirFiber service now represents the fastest-growing FWA platform globally. The company aims to add nearly one million new residential broadband customers every month, a pace it successfully achieved in Q1 FY26.

Thanks to its widespread and high-speed 4G and 5G network availability, coupled with more affordable pricing compared to rivals such as Vodafone Idea and Airtel, Jio is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory in both user acquisition and service adoption.