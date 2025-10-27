Yotta to build green AI data centre in Tajikistan with darya.ai

Tajikistan’s AI infrastructure company darya.ai and India’s data centre and cloud services firm Yotta Data Services have signed a strategic collaboration agreement to develop a green artificial intelligence data centre in Darvoz, Tajikistan.

The project aims to support Tajikistan’s national AI infrastructure strategy and its goal of generating 5% of GDP from AI by 2040. Powered entirely by renewable hydropower, the centre will deliver high-density AI compute services to enterprises, government agencies, and research institutions.

Both companies plan to provide AI clusters powered by NVIDIA GPUs to support research and early-stage innovation. The proposed facility will be the first phase of a multi-stage plan to position Tajikistan as a regional hub for green AI infrastructure and a strategic bridge in the AI supply chain between South and Central Asia.

“The collaboration with Yotta represents a key step in realising Tajikistan’s vision to build sovereign, sustainable compute infrastructure,” said Kristina Zaalishvili, Chief Operating Officer of darya.ai. “This project will not only strengthen regional AI capacity but also create new opportunities for high-skilled employment in AI engineering, operations, and research.”

Why is Tajikistan building a Green AI Data Centre?

Tajikistan holds over 60% of Central Asia’s hydropower potential and has committed energy resources to AI development, reinforcing its aim to emerge as a green AI compute hub. The Darvoz data centre will also support AI use cases in healthcare, finance, energy, and public services.

The agreement combines darya.ai’s local integration and infrastructure capabilities with Yotta’s experience in operating sovereign, high-performance data centres and scalable AI cloud infrastructure.

“At Yotta, we believe AI must be both accessible and sustainable, and our partnership with darya.ai is a step forward in turning that vision into reality,” said Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Yotta Data Services.

“By pairing our AI compute capabilities with darya.ai’s ecosystem and infrastructure support, we’re laying the foundation for a future-ready AI hub in Central Asia to enable enterprises, governments, and innovators to access green, high-performance compute at scale,” he added.

This collaboration follows the launch of darya.ai’s first NVIDIA H200 GPU cluster in Tajikistan in June 2025, inaugurated by the country’s President Emomali Rahmon.