Yotta and NVIDIA launch Shakti Cloud to power India’s sovereign AI ambitions

Yotta Data Services has partnered with NVIDIA to launch Shakti Cloud on the NVIDIA DGX Cloud Lepton platform. This collaboration aims to power the development of sovereign Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India, beginning with the training of India’s own Large Language Model (LLM) by Sarvam.

The initiative involves Yotta Data Services, NVIDIA, and Sarvam, an AI company building foundational models tailored for India. The project is being developed in collaboration with the Government of India under the IndiaAI Mission.

Yotta’s GPU infrastructure is housed in its Tier IV-certified NM1 data centre in Mumbai and the D1 data centre in Greater Noida. These centres will ensure that all AI training and deployment occur within India’s borders, maintaining data sovereignty.

This move is a major step toward building India’s sovereign AI capabilities. By integrating with NVIDIA’s DGX Cloud Lepton and offering powerful GPU infrastructure, Yotta is enabling Indian startups, researchers, and enterprises to train and deploy homegrown AI models. The project supports the IndiaAI Mission, with Yotta already supplying over 50% of the mission’s advanced GPU computing needs.

Yotta’s Shakti Cloud integrates with NVIDIA’s DGX Cloud Lepton software, which includes real-time GPU health monitoring and automated workload orchestration. It also supports NVIDIA’s full AI software stack such as NeMo for LLM training, NIM for inference, and Cloud Functions for deployment. The platform offers both on-demand and reserved access to GPU resources.

Sarvam will be the first to use this infrastructure to train its Sovereign LLM, designed specifically for Indian languages and local applications. These models aim to support use cases from citizen services to enterprise-level AI applications.

This development marks India’s growing investment in sovereign digital infrastructure. By ensuring that AI technologies are built, trained, and deployed within the country, India is taking a strategic step toward self-reliance in critical digital capabilities and safeguarding its data and technological future.