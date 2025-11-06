The future of home networks is about smarter, AI-driven Wi-Fi

From jitter and latency to interference, spoofed devices, and jamming, Wi-Fi is venturing far beyond its traditional bounds. As it expands into the 6 GHz spectrum with Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, the network is also being reshaped by AI, multi-link operations, 320 MHz channels, and increasingly sophisticated device diversity. These developments are ushering in an era where optimisation and priority management are not just technical luxuries but user expectations. In an interaction with Voice&Data, ACT Fibernet CTO Dr Sarath Kumar decodes current challenges and the evolving Wi-Fi landscape. Excerpt:

What should we be excited—or concerned—about with Wi-Fi today?

Wi-Fi has become central to our digital lives, particularly at home, where the quality of connectivity influences everything from work and education to entertainment and smart living. Today’s networks are capable of multi-gigabit speeds, ultra-low latency, and can support dozens of devices simultaneously—features that define the modern connected household.

What truly elevates this experience is the arrival of AI-powered smart Wi-Fi. With AI introducing application-level awareness into the network, critical services—like video calls, online classes or streaming—are prioritised automatically. This leads to fewer interruptions, smarter bandwidth allocation, and a Wi-Fi system that adapts dynamically to a household’s real-time needs. AI also helps detect and resolve performance issues proactively, often before the user even notices, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience.

Is Wi-Fi now completely fuss-free?

Not entirely. The growing complexity of home networks, increased device diversity, and ever-evolving security threats still present serious challenges. Without intelligent management, even high-performance hardware can deliver disappointing results.

That is why we believe the future of home Wi-Fi is not solely about speed—it is about smarter, AI-driven networks that offer context-aware, application-optimised, and user-centric performance.

Is the evolution from Wi-Fi 6 to 7—and soon Wi-Fi 8—on the right path? Why does the gap persist between promised and real-world performance?

The progression from Wi-Fi 6 to Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 has not only been necessary but highly effective. These standards offer fundamental upgrades—higher throughput, reduced latency, and more reliable performance in environments packed with connected devices. Innovations such as multi-link operation, 320 MHz-wide channels, and access to the 6 GHz spectrum represent significant advances.

How serious are issues like jitter and environmental interference?

These are genuine challenges, particularly in dense urban households where multiple networks compete for the same spectrum. That said, solutions are evolving rapidly. AI-enabled smart Wi-Fi systems can now optimise channel selection in real time, adapt packet flow based on application type, and prioritise latency-sensitive activities—such as video calls and online gaming—to reduce jitter. Mesh networks and band steering technologies also help in mitigating interference.

Pilot projects have shown that Wi-Fi signals can be used to detect vital signs such as heart rate and breathing patterns, without requiring any wearables.

And concerns around privacy and health—are they justified?

As AI and telemetry become central to network optimisation, data privacy and user control become equally critical. The most responsible systems integrate strong encryption, granular access controls, and use only metadata for analysis, while anonymising and securing it either at the edge or in the cloud. Transparency and opt-in settings are essential to build user trust, and frameworks like GDPR and India’s DPDP Act are important touchstones in this regard.

In terms of health, concerns around exposure are common whenever a new wireless technology emerges. However, global studies—including those by the WHO and national health agencies—have consistently confirmed that Wi-Fi operates well within safe exposure limits. With thoughtful design, privacy-conscious architecture, and regulatory compliance, we can unlock the full potential of next-gen Wi-Fi while keeping concerns in check.

Is it true that Wi-Fi could one day monitor your heart rate? What might that mean?

Surprisingly, yes. Emerging research and pilot projects have shown that Wi-Fi signals can be used to detect vital signs such as heart rate and breathing patterns, without requiring any wearables. This works by analysing how Wi-Fi signals bounce off the human body and change with subtle movements or biological rhythms.

However, these applications are still in early stages and not ready for widespread adoption. The full implications—positive or negative—will take time to assess. But it is certainly an exciting direction with enormous potential.

How are technologies like satellite networks, edge AI, and AI-on-devices reshaping this space?

The convergence of satellite connectivity, AI-driven network optimisation, and edge intelligence is poised to redefine access and experience in the digital age.

Satellite networks are particularly promising for extending coverage to underserved or remote regions. While widespread adoption in rural India will depend on cost factors, satellite internet is already a viable solution for nomadic users, such as travellers, maritime crews, and affluent rural households without terrestrial options. Over time, it could complement fibre and mobile infrastructure to bridge connectivity gaps.

AI, on the other hand, is transforming how networks are managed. It enables predictive maintenance, smart bandwidth allocation, and latency reduction. In home environments, AI can perform application-aware tuning, so that streaming, gaming, or video calls all get optimal bandwidth, even on shared networks.

What role does AI-on-device—or Edge AI—play?

Devices like smartphones, routers, and laptops are now being equipped with onboard AI capabilities. This allows data to be processed locally, enabling personalisation and real-time responsiveness without relying heavily on the cloud. For example, local AI can optimise channel selection or signal steering in real time, improving both efficiency and privacy.

Together, these technologies make connectivity more universal, intelligent, and personalised—driving smarter homes, digital inclusion, and more efficient enterprises.

Let us talk security. How serious are threats like rogue hotspots and jamming? Are air-gapping or Wi-Fi jammers viable defences?

Security is now a frontline concern. Rogue hotspots, spoofed devices, jamming, and interference-based attacks are all real-world threats. However, blunt tools like air-gapping or Wi-Fi jammers are rarely practical. Air-gapping may be justified in defence or mission-critical sectors, but it is not viable for connected homes or offices. Jammers, meanwhile, are illegal in most jurisdictions and often cause more harm than protection.

The real solution lies in edge-level intelligence. Wi-Fi systems must be able to detect rogue SSIDs, spoofed signals, or unusual activity, and take contextual actions. Intelligent network security must be proactive, embedded, and invisible to the user—yet evolve as quickly as the threats do.