ACT Fibernet report highlights benefits of smart Wi-Fi technology

ACT Fibernet, in collaboration with a deep-tech partner, has released a report examining the performance and real-world benefits of ACT Smart Wi-Fi powered by Zippy, the company’s intelligent home Wi-Fi solution. The findings show that Smart Wi-Fi technology can significantly improve connectivity by automatically managing device performance, delivering up to five times faster speeds across devices and a 17% improvement in overall Quality of Experience (QoE), all within customers’ existing broadband plans.

Unlike standard routers, ACT Smart Wi-Fi automatically detects each device’s capabilities and signal strength, dynamically switching between the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands to maintain optimal connectivity. This intelligent band steering ensures that devices requiring higher bandwidth, such as laptops, smartphones, or smart TVs, are directed to faster, more stable channels, while lower-demand devices are efficiently balanced across the network. The result is smoother streaming, gaming, and video calls, without the need for plan upgrades or manual configuration.

The performance gains were consistent across device categories. Laptops and smartphones recorded up to five times better performance due to optimised signal management and improved spectrum utilisation, while older smart TVs and other legacy devices experienced nearly three times greater stability and responsiveness. Overall, users reported more consistent and uninterrupted connectivity across all devices.

The analysis found that Smart Wi-Fi devices spent 71% of their time operating on higher-bandwidth channels, compared with 48% under traditional router setups. Devices also remained on high-capacity channels 30% more frequently, while time spent on lower-bandwidth channels decreased by 41%. This efficient allocation of network resources translated into faster response times and a more reliable experience, particularly in homes with multiple connected devices.

Quality of Experience, a measure combining speed, stability, signal strength, and latency, improved by an average of 18%, led by laptops and mobiles that benefited most from adaptive channel switching. According to ACT Fibernet, around two-thirds of its users have already adopted Smart Wi-Fi, reflecting growing confidence in the technology.

Commenting on the findings, Naveen Nahar, Vice President, Marketing at ACT Fibernet, said that as homes and workplaces become increasingly digital, users now expect more than high-speed connections, they expect consistent, reliable performance across devices. He noted that Smart Wi-Fi represents a more efficient way to maximise existing broadband capacity by automatically managing connectivity and signal distribution to ensure seamless usage, even in device-heavy households.

The report further emphasises how Smart Wi-Fi’s adaptive band steering and channel optimisation allocate bandwidth dynamically to meet each device’s requirements. When combined with mesh networking, which extends Wi-Fi coverage across larger areas, these features help maintain strong, high-speed connections throughout multi-room environments. Together, Smart Wi-Fi and mesh technologies create an intelligent, self-optimising network designed to deliver stable and efficient performance across the modern connected home.