India urged to unlock 6GHz spectrum for indoor Wi-Fi use

The Broadband India Forum (BIF) has urged the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to delink indoor from outdoor use cases and issue an immediate notification for indoor Wi-Fi use in the lower 6GHz spectrum band (5925–6425 MHz). The forum argued that consensus already exists among stakeholders on the agreed power levels, making delay unnecessary.

“This will enable the country to utilise the 6GHz band for nationwide deployment of next-generation Wi-Fi, boost broadband penetration, and contribute directly to GDP growth,” BIF stated in a letter addressed to Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on 17 September 2025.

The appeal follows reports that DoT has formed a committee to study outdoor Wi-Fi usage in the band, including its coexistence with terrestrial and satellite links. BIF cautioned that evaluations such as field trials and the adoption of Automatic Frequency Coordination systems could take years. Linking indoor notification to these studies, it warned, would be a “missed opportunity” for India’s digital economy.

Risk of Falling Behind in Wi-Fi Adoption

BIF President TV Ramachandran said delaying action would push India further behind in adopting Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7, which are already available in several countries. These standards are considered critical for handling rising data demand from video streaming, online education, and Internet of Things applications.

Immediate delicensing, BIF added, would accelerate consumer access to faster Wi-Fi and fuel digital services and innovation. “This is not just a spectrum management issue but a policy decision with far-reaching implications for economic growth and consumer welfare,” the letter stated.

Globally, many countries have already unlocked the 6GHz band for indoor use, enabling quicker adoption of new Wi-Fi standards. BIF emphasised that India risks losing ground if it does not act quickly, urging the government to take a decisive step to unlock the band for indoor use without waiting for outdoor studies.