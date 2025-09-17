Delay in 6 GHz rules may stall faster Wi-Fi in India

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is reportedly delaying the release of regulations to delicense the lower portion of the 6 GHz spectrum band, a move that could further postpone access to faster Wi-Fi services in India.

The allocation of this spectrum is essential for the deployment of next-generation technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, which are capable of delivering internet speeds over ten times faster than current averages in Indian households and workplaces.

While several countries have already made the 6 GHz band available for Wi-Fi, India continues to withhold its use. As a result, Wi-Fi routers that support Wi-Fi 6E and 7 remain largely ineffective in the Indian market, as the spectrum required for these technologies has not been cleared for use.

The technology sector has been urging the government to delicense the lower portion of the 6 GHz band to enable these advanced Wi-Fi services. However, this move has faced opposition from telecom operators, who have competing interests in the use of this spectrum.

The government has reportedly indicated that a committee has been formed to examine the matter and that regulations will be issued following its recommendations. Until then, the absence of a regulatory framework prevents Indian consumers from accessing Wi-Fi services that rely on the 6 GHz band.

What is Wi-Fi 6E?

Wi-Fi 6E is an extended version of the Wi-Fi 6 standard. The 'E' stands for 'Extended' and refers to the addition of the 6 GHz frequency band to the existing 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands used by Wi-Fi 6. This expansion allows for greater bandwidth, reduced interference, and significantly lower latency, making it suitable for high-speed, high-performance applications.

The DoT had previously indicated an intention to delicense the lower half of the 6 GHz spectrum for Wi-Fi use. However, the timeline for implementing this decision has long passed, and no further updates have been formally announced.