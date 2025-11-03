India advances defence tech with indigenous software radios

The Indian Army’s recent decision to procure its first batch of indigenously developed Software Defined Radios (SDRs), designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), marks a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of defence self-reliance. These radios are expected to strengthen the Army’s operational effectiveness and secure communication networks in modern, information-driven warfare.

Advertisment

Read more: https://www.voicendata.com/security/bel-secures-rs-732-crore-in-new-defence-orders-10609925

What are Software Defined Radios (SDRs)?

Software Defined Radios (SDRs) are advanced communication systems in which most radio functions, such as signal processing, modulation, and demodulation, are carried out through software rather than traditional hardware components. Unlike conventional radios, which require separate hardware for each frequency band or waveform, SDRs can be reconfigured through software updates, enabling a single device to operate across multiple frequencies, networks, and communication standards.

This flexibility allows SDRs to adapt rapidly to changing operational requirements, integrate emerging technologies, and remain compatible with both existing and future communication systems.

Advertisment

The procurement follows the recent launch of the Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA) Standard 1.0, jointly developed by DRDO, the Tri-Services, and the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS). IRSA provides a comprehensive software framework that defines waveform portability standards, interfaces, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for SDRs. It ensures interoperability, certification, and adaptability across various defence communication platforms. The standard was formally introduced earlier this month during a national workshop at DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi.

What is the Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA)?

The Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA) is a software framework created by DRDO in collaboration with the IDS and the Tri-Services, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

IRSA defines the interfaces, APIs, and waveform portability standards required for the development and integration of SDRs used in India’s defence communication systems.

Advertisment

Purpose and function

The primary objective of IRSA is to establish a common software architecture that enables interoperability among different radio systems used by the armed forces. This ensures that SDRs developed by various vendors or for different operational platforms, land, sea, or air, can communicate seamlessly with one another.

IRSA also facilitates certification and standardisation of radio software, allowing new systems to be easily updated, integrated, and maintained over time without the need for complete hardware replacement. By defining uniform APIs and waveform standards, IRSA improves adaptability, cost efficiency, and the long-term sustainability of defence communication systems.

Strategic importance in defence

In modern, information-centric warfare, reliable and secure communication is essential. SDRs enhance the Army’s operational capability by improving interoperability, security, adaptability, and efficiency. They allow seamless communication across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, which is vital for effective joint operations.

Advertisment

SDRs incorporate advanced encryption and frequency-hopping technologies, reducing the risk of interception or jamming by adversaries and ensuring the security of mission-critical information. Their software-based design allows for quick integration of new waveforms and encryption protocols through updates, offering long-term flexibility and resilience against evolving threats.

Additionally, a single SDR can replace multiple legacy radios, simplifying logistics, reducing equipment weight, and enhancing mobility and operational readiness on the battlefield.