BEL secures Rs 732 crore in new defence orders

Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received additional orders totalling seven hundred and thirty-two crore rupees since its last disclosure on 22nd October 2025. The new orders cover a wide range of products and services, including Software Defined Radios (SDRs), tank subsystems, communication equipment, missile components, financial management software, cyber security solutions, system upgrades, spares, and related services.

Among these, the orders for Software Defined Radios are particularly significant. These radios are the first fully indigenous systems jointly designed and developed with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by BEL. The SDRs are compatible with existing legacy radios, ensuring interoperability and a seamless transition across communication technologies.

The deployment of these radios is expected to enhance secure, real-time communications across operational units, contributing to the armed forces’ operational readiness. By integrating advanced digital communication capabilities, the SDRs support modern, network-centric battlefield requirements and are intended to strengthen coordination and decision-making in complex operational scenarios.

These new orders reflect BEL’s ongoing role in supporting India’s defence modernisation efforts, providing equipment and solutions that span both conventional and emerging technologies. The contracts also highlight the continuing collaboration between public sector defence organisations and research institutions to develop and deploy indigenously designed defence technologies.