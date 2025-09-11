blackNgreen unveils voice-first AI platform for enterprise use

Telecom solutions provider blackNgreen (BNG) has launched EVA, a voice-first Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform aimed at enhancing enterprise customer experience through intelligent and multilingual engagement. Entirely developed in India, EVA has attracted a cumulative investment of Rs 40 crore and is designed to operate in over 95 languages, adapting in real time to a wide range of enterprise environments.

Advertisment

Rahul Gupta, Co-Founder of BNG, stated that the company is leveraging its decade-long experience in telecom innovation to drive artificial intelligence, enabling brands to build meaningful and scalable customer relationships across languages. “This is not just about a new product—it is about enabling every brand to offer intelligent, personalised experiences using AI,” he said.

AI Tools for Voice-Led Automation

EVA comprises five integrated solutions that work together to address diverse enterprise communication requirements, the company stated in a press release. The Customer Care module automates contact centre operations using natural, human-like voice interactions. It connects with enterprise databases and supports omnichannel communication, offering customer support for sectors such as banking, fast-moving consumer goods, and telecom.

According to Karthik Shankar, Co-Founder, this voice-first AI product would shape the future of customer experience by making it more adaptive, predictive, and above all, human. The solution is expected to help enterprises scale their services while reducing operational costs by up to 50%.

Advertisment

The Ask Me Anything feature enables users to interact with AI using a basic phone call, removing the need for apps or digital literacy. This module aims to increase accessibility by allowing users to ask factual, everyday-, or domain-specific queries directly through voice, without the need to navigate digital interfaces.

Driving Call Management, Sales Support

For individual users, EVA offers a Personal Assistant that helps manage mobile phone calls more efficiently. The assistant can handle spam calls, schedule meetings by integrating with calendars, and send summaries of missed calls over WhatsApp. This solution addresses the problem of unwanted calls—estimated globally at 600 billion per month—and is currently patent pending.

The platform also includes a Virtual Receptionist, designed to handle, prioritise, and route enterprise calls around the clock. It is integrated with more than 70 customer relationship management and ticketing systems to ensure seamless and consistent customer engagement during high call volumes.

Advertisment

Additionally, the Sales Agent module enables enterprises to use AI for lead qualification, customer engagement, and sales conversions. By applying analytics and automation, it supports upselling and cross-selling while maintaining a human-like interface during interactions, the company claimed.