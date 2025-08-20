AI agents in customer service communication are redefining CX

Maureen Chong, Regional Vice President, Asia and India at Zendesk, brings over two decades of expertise in the information technology sector, spanning strategic roles at Akamai, SAP, Oracle, and IBM. At Zendesk, she leads the company’s go-to-market strategy across Asia and India, helping businesses transform their customer experience frameworks through next-generation technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In this conversation, she unpacks the evolution of AI agents in redefining customer engagement—from scaling omnichannel presence and automating social media interactions to delivering deeply personalised, emotionally intelligent support. Chong also explains how AI agents go far beyond traditional chatbots to anticipate customer needs, improve handoffs, and unlock insights through sentiment tracking and data analytics.

How are AI agents transforming customer experience (CX) compared to traditional chatbots?

Traditional chatbots served as the foundational step in customer experience automation, providing basic, scripted responses to common inquiries. With technological advancement, AI agents became the next evolution in this journey, offering significantly enhanced capabilities. Unlike their predecessors, AI agents utilise advanced machine learning to understand context, personalise interactions, and adapt in real time. This allows for more complex and meaningful conversations, as they learn from each interaction to continuously improve.

They are sophisticated tools equipped with the ability to understand and resolve complex issues and execute business procedures with a high level of autonomy. By anticipating customer needs and delivering tailored solutions, AI agents elevate the CX and foster deeper engagement and loyalty, marking a significant leap forward in customer service technology.

How do AI agents support a consistent brand presence across multiple channels?

AI agents enhance CX by seamlessly integrating across multiple channels, creating a consistent and cohesive presence. Whether customers are on social media, email, or live chat, interactions feel like they are part of a unified journey. With 77% of CX leaders in APAC expecting a fivefold increase in customer interactions over the next few years, AI agents are ideal for scaling personalised support across all channels.

Their omnichannel capability allows them to track conversations, preferences, and histories, enabling tailored responses that meet each customer’s needs. This results in timely, relevant support and fosters greater satisfaction and lasting loyalty.

For situations requiring a human touch, AI agents can intelligently hand off conversations to human agents, equipped with all the necessary context to resolve issues quickly and efficiently. Their visibility into customer histories and summaries of past conversations ensures seamless AI-to-human handoffs, so customers never have to repeat themselves.

How can AI agents help businesses automate customer communication on social media platforms?

AI agents can play a pivotal role in automating customer communication in several ways. They can handle common queries, such as product details and order status, facilitating real-time interactions with a conversational tone. AI agents are also effective at gathering and analysing customer data to provide tailored product recommendations and offers based on a customer’s purchase history and browsing behaviour.

Additionally, they can monitor social media data to identify customer sentiments and evolving trends, offering insights into public opinion. This allows them to proactively address concerns, engage with potential customers, and mitigate crises before they escalate.

By automating routine tasks, companies can free up human agents to focus on more complex issues, ultimately improving efficiency and responsiveness. AI agents can also operate 24X7, ensuring that customers receive support anytime, which is crucial for maintaining a competitive advantage in the fast-paced social media landscape. Overall, AI agents empower businesses to enhance their customer experience, drive sales, and build stronger relationships with their audience.

So, where does the actual value of AI agents lie in CX?

The real value of AI agents lies in their ability to provide exceptional customer experiences at scale while driving operational efficiency. They excel at answering repetitive questions, tailoring responses based on emotional cues, and delivering context-rich solutions. Their capacity to analyse customer data enables more personalised interactions that foster deeper connections.

Additionally, AI agents can proactively identify trends and sentiments, allowing businesses to address potential issues before they escalate and adapt their strategies in real time. This agility enhances customer satisfaction and positions companies to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

AI agents elevate service quality and enable businesses to understand customer needs better, deliver tailored resolutions, and provide hyper-personalised interactions. By leveraging AI agents, businesses experience significant improvements in problem-solving capabilities, data analysis and utilisation, and overall customer satisfaction. Given these tangible benefits, adopting AI agents has become essential.

As AI advances, it is poised to deliver even greater improvements in the CX space. Businesses that embrace AI-powered CX solutions today are not just keeping pace with innovation; they are positioning themselves as leaders in customer engagement. By harnessing AI’s power, companies can meet and exceed customer expectations, ensuring long-term success and growth in an increasingly competitive landscape.