Google unveils USD 15bn AI data centre and cable plan at AI summit

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026 today, Google CEO, Sundar Pichai announced a USD15 billion investment to develop what he describe as India’s first fully integrated artificial intelligence hub, combining large-scale computing infrastructure, subsea connectivity and skills development over the next five years.

The announcement builds on plans first outlined in October 2025, when Google confirmed it would establish a major AI data centre in Visakhapatnam. The project is being developed in partnership with Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture AdaniConneX, and telecom operator Bharti Airtel.

The multi-phase investment, valued at over USD15 billion, is scheduled to be deployed between 2026 and 2030. Airtel and AdaniConneX will act as key ecosystem partners in delivering the project alongside Google.

Gigawatt-Scale AI Infrastructure

At the centre of the initiative is a gigawatt-scale AI data centre designed to support the scale and complexity of modern AI workloads. The facility will be powered by clean energy plants and supported by an extensive subsea cable network.

The company outlined plans to lay new undersea internet cables connecting India to Singapore, South Africa and Australia, as well as a link between Mumbai and Western Australia. These routes are intended to strengthen India’s role as a digital connectivity hub.

Currently, much of the world’s internet traffic flows through landing points in the United States, Europe or China. By creating alternative routes centred on India, the project aims to reduce latency for users in Africa, Asia and other regions by shortening data travel distances.

Investment Beyond Infrastructure

In addition to the USD15 billion allocated for data centres and subsea cables, a further USD 30 million has been committed to supporting governments in adopting AI technologies, alongside USD 30 million in AI research grants.

The initiative also includes a large-scale skills development programme, with plans to provide AI training to more than 100 million people. According to the announcement, over 10 million government workers are already enrolled on an AI training platform.

AI Integration in Public Services

The partners said they are working to integrate AI tools into India’s public systems. This includes providing AI-enabled tools to around 20 million government employees, deploying AI tutors to assist students preparing for entrance examinations, enabling real-time translation across more than 70 languages, and embedding scam-detection features into search services.

More than 20 million people have reportedly used AI-powered tools to identify manipulated images. India currently ranks third globally for AI chatbot usage, while AI-based scam detection tools are being used daily to help prevent fraud.

Strategic Shift in AI Connectivity

The broader strategy positions India as a central node for AI infrastructure serving the Global South. By combining computing capacity, clean energy and new connectivity routes, the project aims to expand access to AI services across Africa, Asia and other emerging markets.

If realised as planned, the initiative could alter the geography of global AI connectivity, with future users increasingly accessing AI services through infrastructure anchored in India rather than through established hubs in North America or Europe.

