Airtel, Adani, Google partner on Vizag AI centre

In a significant move to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and strengthen India’s digital infrastructure, Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture AdaniConneX, and telecom provider Bharti Airtel, have entered into a strategic partnership with Google to establish India’s first AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisment

In an exchange filing dated Tuesday, 14 October 2025, Airtel stated,“This landmark initiative will accelerate the adoption of AI across India, strengthen the nation’s digital backbone, and bring Google’s full AI stack and consumer services closer to Indian businesses.”

USD 15 billion investment aims to boost AI adoption, digital Infrastructure, and clean energy development across India

The project involves a multi-faceted investment of over USD 15 billion, to be deployed over five years (2026–2030). The AI hub will feature gigawatt-scale data centre operations, powered by clean energy and supported by an extensive subsea network, to handle the scale and complexity of modern AI workloads. Airtel and AdaniConneX will work alongside Google to deliver the project as key ecosystem partners.

Advertisment

As part of the initiative, Airtel and Google will collaborate to build a purpose-built data centre and a state-of-the-art Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Visakhapatnam. The CLS will host new international subsea cables and integrate with Google’s global terrestrial and subsea infrastructure.

To ensure high-capacity, low-latency connectivity, Airtel will also develop a robust intra-city and inter-city fibre network. This expanded infrastructure aims to support widespread AI adoption and enhance India’s digital resilience, enabling more people and businesses to benefit from AI-powered technologies across the country.

In addition, the companies will co-invest in new transmission lines, clean energy generation, and advanced energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh. Adani Enterprises said in a filing,“This initiative will not only support the operations of the AI hub but also enhance the capacity and reliability of India’s electricity grid, reflecting both companies’ ongoing commitment to sustainability.”

Advertisment

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, described the partnership as a turning point in India’s digital journey, “By combining world-class AI infrastructure with India’s exceptional talent and expanding global connectivity, we are laying the foundation for India to lead the AI-driven era. With Visakhapatnam becoming a new hub on the global AI map, we are ensuring that India has the opportunity to drive innovation, digital inclusion, and economic growth, not just for our nation, but for the world.”

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, commented, “The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this transformative initiative. This is more than an infrastructure investment, it is an investment in the soul of a developing nation. Our shared vision for nation-building and our commitment to empowering every Indian with 21st-century tools are embodied in this partnership. We are honoured to be part of this defining journey, as Visakhapatnam emerges as a global technology hub.”

The upcoming facility will house TPU and GPU-based processing systems, essential for deep learning, neural network training, and large-scale AI model inference. It will also help foster an innovation ecosystem to accelerate AI-led solutions for sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, finance, and logistics, key areas for India’s socio-economic growth.

Advertisment

Concluding his remarks, Gautam Adani posted on X (formerly Twitter),“It is a privilege to help build the infrastructure that will power India’s AI revolution and enable our brightest minds to solve some of the country’s most pressing challenges.”