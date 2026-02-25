Viavi launches DCX 700 for multifibre testing

Viavi Solutions has announced the DCX 700 Tier 1 optical loss test set, designed to test up to 24 fibres simultaneously. Developed in response to the evolving requirements of high-density data centres, the system is intended to simplify and accelerate multifibre certification.

The tester provides native support for 12-,16- and 24-fibre configurations, removing the need for Y-cables and complex referencing procedures. This approach is intended to streamline workflows and increase the number of certifications completed per shift. An automated workflow with one-cord referencing is designed to simplify set-up, reduce the risk of errors and shorten training time for technicians.

Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Fibre and Access Solutions at Viavi, said that the growth of cloud infrastructure and increasing fibre density are driving demand for faster, more consistent certification processes. He stated that the DCX 700 has been developed to address these requirements by reducing set-up time and improving test consistency in data centre environments.

The DCX 700 supports Tier 1 certification in accordance with relevant industry standards for data centre fibre infrastructure. It features modular adaptors to support both current and emerging connectivity types. The unit is built with a ruggedised design and includes an extended-life battery intended to support full-day operation.

The DCX 700 expands Viavi’s portfolio of multifibre test solutions, which also includes the new INX 700 probe microscopes. These microscopes use a shared, higher-capacity battery system with the DCX 700 and are designed for automated inspection of single and multifibre connectors in hyperscale data centres.

