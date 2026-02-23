VIAVI to highlight 6G, AI and Quantum-Safe testing at MWC

VIAVI Solutions has outlined its demonstration programme for Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026, taking place from 2–5 March. The company is scheduled to present a range of network testing, automation and intelligence technologies, with demonstrations covering security and quantum-safe communications, mission-critical communications, AIOps, AI data centres, and 6G/AI-RAN.

Sameh Yamany, Chief Technology Officer at VIAVI, said that previously distinct domains, including networks, artificial intelligence, security, wireless, photonics and sensing, are increasingly converging into a single, tightly integrated system. He noted that this shift is changing how networks and critical infrastructure are designed, validated and secured in AI-driven environments, with testing moving beyond individual components towards validating performance, resilience and trust at scale.

VIAVI will also host a live digital twin demonstration at 16:00 CET each day from its stand. The session will illustrate how the various solution areas presented at the booth can be integrated into an end-to-end digital twin environment.

More than 30 demonstrations across five core solution areas are planned. These include digital twin technologies used to train AI-RAN algorithms for 6G; validation of AI data centre scale-up and scale-out architectures; assured Position, Navigation and Timing (APNT); Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) testing and performance verification; and optimisation for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and quantum key distribution (QKD). The company will also display its ePRTC360+, described as a non-cesium holdover clock designed to maintain 100 ns accuracy in GNSS-denied environments.

In addition, VIAVI will present joint demonstrations with more than 20 partner organisations. These include agentic AI-RAN digital twins, ray-tracing-based laboratory testing of real-world user equipment behaviour, and Integrated Sensing and Communications (ISAC) applications for disaster monitoring. Participating organisations include the AI-RAN Alliance, Amphenol, Amazon Web Services, Calnex, Ericsson, GlobalLogic, Infosys, Industrial Technology Research Institute, Nokia, NVIDIA, R Systems and Rohde & Schwarz.