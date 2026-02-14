Telecom becomes responsible AI’s toughest governance test

As artificial intelligence (AI) moves deeper into enterprise operations, the question is no longer whether AI can scale, but whether it can scale responsibly. Few industries expose this challenge as clearly as telecom, which has emerged as the backbone of the digital economy.

Telecom networks operate in real time, underpin critical services, and are subject to continuous regulatory oversight. Decisions made by AI systems—whether in network optimisation, fraud detection or customer engagement—can have immediate operational and societal consequences. This makes telecom a natural stress test environment for responsible AI.

The recently-released Tech Trends 2026 report by HCLSoftware positions telecom at a crucial juncture. The survey data shows a balanced maturity curve, with roughly half of telecom organisations in pilot stages and half in early transformation for responsible AI adoption. This reflects both momentum and caution.

This primary research conducted by MarketsAndMarkets is based on inputs from over 173 CXO- and director-level respondents across industries and regions. It includes large-scale sentiment and signal analysis and secondary research spanning analyst reports, industry publications and market data.

Why Telecom Cannot Adopt AI Like Digital Natives

Unlike digital first industries, telecom cannot afford opaque AI systems. Networks must be reliable, customer decisions defensible, and regulatory obligations met across jurisdictions. As AI systems take on more responsibility, explainability and accountability become non-negotiable.

“Telecom is harder because AI is acting inside critical, real-time infrastructure—not just inside digital channels,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer at HCLSoftware in an exclusive interaction with Voice&Data. “In a digital native business, an AI mistake is usually a customer experience defect. In telecom, it can become a service continuity, emergency access, or national resilience issue.”

He added that telecom AI agents do not optimise one domain at a time. “They act across network performance, spectrum, energy, and customer operations simultaneously. The exposure is systemic—and the bar for explainability, reliability and accountability is materially higher,” Kumar said.

The report shows that 34% of enterprise leaders now rank cybersecurity, trust and transparency as nearterm priorities, with responsible AI already reshaping decisionmaking. More than 90% cite ethics, brand reputation and risk avoidance—rather than regulation—as the primary drivers of responsible AI adoption.

For telecom operators, however, regulation is not secondary.

“In telecom, regulation is not downstream—it is the starting condition,” Kumar said. “Responsible autonomy must operate under licence obligations, neutrality requirements, auditability and sovereignty constraints.”

He added that digital sovereignty in telecom is “practical, not philosophical”, because cross-border data rules, lawful access requirements and localisation mandates collide directly with autonomous operations. “The system is always on, and the blast radius is real,” Kumar said.

How Responsible AI is Taking Shape Inside Telecom

The report highlights that responsible AI is moving from principle to practice, though unevenly. Across industries, 71% of enterprises have moved from exploration into pilots or early adoption. In telecom, governance mechanisms such as AI oversight boards and explainable AI tools are becoming more common.

Yet deeper maturity indicators lag. While 76% of organisations are piloting bias detection tools and 78% are experimenting with explainability, only 37% have conducted privacy audits, and just 7% have tested formal fairness metrics. This gap is significant in a sector handling sensitive customer and network data at scale.

Kumar said telecom’s operational reality is forcing earlier institutionalisation of governance. “Telecom is being compelled to operationalise responsible AI sooner because autonomy is entering mission critical, always on systems first,” he said. “Governance cannot be layered on later — it has to be embedded into architecture.”

He noted that this extends beyond internal controls. Telecom operators must ensure that AI systems can explain how traffic is prioritised, how data is accessed and localised, and how decisions are made across interconnected networks without breaching jurisdictional rules.

“Cross operator interoperability has to be maintained without violating regional policy constraints,” Kumar said. “That requires clear human–machine decision boundaries in high impact scenarios.”

Telecom as a Reference Model for Regulated AI Scale

Digital sovereignty further complicates the picture. Telecom operators must manage data localisation requirements, lawful interception obligations and cross border operations simultaneously. The report notes that organisations treating sovereignty as a core architectural principle are significantly more advanced in scaling trusted AI systems.

“Industries that manage autonomy under the toughest constraints tend to define standards for others,” Kumar said. “Telecom is effectively building a reference architecture for responsible autonomy—showing how AI can scale without losing control, trust or societal licence to operate.”

Energy, utilities and financial services face similar pressures, but telecom’s scale, interconnectedness and real-time requirements make its experience particularly instructive.

As AI becomes infrastructure rather than experimentation, telecom’s ability to combine autonomy with accountability may influence how other regulated sectors design their governance frameworks.

Responsible AI, in this context, is no longer a defensive posture. It is becoming the condition for scaling intelligent systems where reliability, compliance and public trust cannot be compromised.

The image accompanying this story was created using AI. The article was edited with limited use of AI-based tool.

