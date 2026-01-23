10 deep-tech shifts shaping India’s digital networks in 2026

India’s telecom and digital infrastructure sectors are standing at the cusp of transformation. As the country completes a critical phase of 5G rollouts, data centre investments, and the consolidation of digital public infrastructure, attention is gradually shifting to what comes next.

Interestingly, this next phase will not be defined by incremental upgrades. Instead, it will be through deep-tech innovations that challenge conventional boundaries in network design, service delivery, and regulatory thinking.

Technologies that were until recently confined to research labs or pilots at different stages across the world—from quantum communications to silicon photonics and satellite-based compute—are now entering the periphery of India’s telecom and digital infra strategies.

Similarly, government-backed programmes, such as Bharat 6G Alliance, IN-SPACe, and the IndiaAI mission, are accelerating indigenous experimentation, while telecom operators, hyperscalers, and startups are exploring how to adopt or co-develop these solutions.

While not all of these technologies will see full-scale commercial deployment in 2026, they will shape strategic investment, regulatory alignment, and ecosystem conversations across the year. It is important to note that these technologies do not exist in isolation—they often intersect, and their impact is cumulative.

These emerging technologies reflect where India’s telecom and satcom landscape is headed. Their relevance lies not in short-lived hype but in their alignment with India’s evolving digital architecture, policy frameworks, and enterprise ambitions. While each of the ten technologies listed by Voice&Data is at a different stage of maturity, they are worth tracking as the sector navigates the complexities of a connected, AI-enabled, and secure digital economy.

# 1 AI at the Network Fabric Level

AI is shifting from an auxiliary role in network management to an integrated part of telecom infrastructure. This involves embedding AI directly into silicon, protocols, and orchestration layers to support self-healing, autonomous operations.

With the rise of AI-native architectures, telcos can use AI for dynamic spectrum allocation, anomaly detection, and predictive maintenance. Intel’s Xeon 6 processors with in-built AI accelerators and NVIDIA’s AI Enterprise software stack are indicative of this hardware-software convergence.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, too, has outlined a strategy for AI-native networking and autonomous IT operations through an integrated platform combining assets from Aruba Networks and Juniper Networks.

In India, Airtel and Jio have already begun deploying AI-enhanced systems for network energy management and customer care optimisation. The next phase will see these capabilities move closer to the radio and transport layers. This approach will not only reduce operational expenditure but also improve service agility and network resilience.

As 5G networks become more complex and user demands become more dynamic, embedding AI within the network fabric could become a baseline requirement rather than a differentiator.

Why it matters: Embedding intelligence into silicon and protocols will enable networks to anticipate faults, self-optimise, and deliver consistent performance at scale (read: ANOdyne for telcos’ network headaches?).

# 2 Quantum Communications

Quantum communication holds the promise of ultra-secure transmission using the principles of quantum physics, particularly Quantum Key Distribution (QKD). In India, this area is gaining traction through early-stage pilots led by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), C-DOT, and ISRO. In 2023, ISRO successfully demonstrated satellite-based QKD for secure data transmission.

While widespread commercial use may still be years away, 2026 could see more defined regulatory frameworks and controlled deployments in defence, banking, and government networks.

Quantum-resilient telecom infrastructure is being positioned as a strategic necessity in a future where data sovereignty and cybersecurity are critical. Academic institutions like IIT Delhi and IISc Bangalore are also involved in quantum research and testbed development.

Globally, companies like Toshiba and China’s Micius satellite programme have proven the feasibility of QKD in live environments. India’s approach will likely focus on hybrid networks that integrate quantum capabilities with classical infrastructure as part of its broader secure communications strategy.

Why it matters: Quantum-secure links will become essential for protecting national digital systems as cyber threats intensify and data sovereignty gains priority.

# 3 Silicon Photonics and Optical Compute

Silicon photonics is a rapidly advancing field in which optical signals replace electrical ones in chipsets, enabling faster, more energy-efficient data transfer. This is particularly relevant in telecom, where backhaul and intra-datacentre communication bandwidths are growing exponentially.

Indian research labs, including those at IIT Madras, and partnerships with STMicroelectronics India are exploring photonic integration in chip design for telecom-grade applications. The transition to optical interconnects reduces latency, lowers power consumption, and enhances performance in high-density compute environments.

With data centre investments rising across India and edge computing gaining traction, silicon photonics may find use in both hyperscale and micro data centre deployments. Globally, Intel, IBM, and Ayar Labs are pioneering photonic chiplets, and similar technology could enter Indian infrastructure by 2026 through system integrators and OEMs.

This shift could significantly alter the design of future telecom infrastructure, making networks more scalable and environmentally sustainable.

Why it matters: Optical chipsets will provide the speed, density, and energy efficiency required to support India’s rapidly expanding data and cloud ecosystems.

# 4 Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces

Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS) are passive or active panels embedded with meta-materials that can control how radio waves propagate. RIS can dynamically re-route, amplify, or suppress signals, improving coverage, reducing interference, and enhancing spectral efficiency.

This technology is seen as a key enabler for 6G and is already being trialled in controlled environments globally.

In India, institutes such as IIT Hyderabad and IIT Madras are conducting RIS experiments in collaboration with the Bharat 6G Alliance. The panels can be deployed on walls, buildings, or even moving vehicles to extend network reach in urban and densely populated areas without the need for additional base stations.

RIS offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional MIMO systems, particularly in scenarios where power and space are constrained. Its deployment could benefit smart cities, campuses, and enterprise networks by providing a flexible, energy-efficient means to enhance connectivity.

As 6G research intensifies in 2026, RIS could enter pilot deployments, especially in public-private research clusters.

Why it matters: RIS deployments will enhance coverage, reduce interference, and improve spectral efficiency without the need for extensive physical densification.

#5 Space-Based Data Centres and Edge Processing

Space-based data centres are an emerging concept in which storage and compute resources are placed in low Earth orbit to deliver ultra-low-latency, high-resilience services.

While still largely experimental, companies like Microsoft (Azure Space) and Orbital Assembly are exploring modular data centres in space for defence, disaster recovery, and ultra-secure applications.

ISRO’s NextGen Space Infrastructure vision includes plans for modular, AI-enabled payloads that could one day support onboard compute. The rationale lies in overcoming terrestrial constraints, such as limited energy resources, high cooling costs, and geographic latency. In India, the concept is being monitored under IN-SPACe, and 2026 may see initial feasibility studies or public-private sandbox programmes.

While practical deployments are still distant, the telecom implications are profound: satellite-edge hybrid networks could emerge, especially for mission-critical services.

These systems may also help enable data sovereignty by providing sovereign space-based cloud nodes. If aligned with India’s digital infrastructure goals, this could form a niche but vital part of future-ready connectivity strategies.

Why it matters: Orbital compute platforms will offer ultra-resilient, low-latency services for mission-critical workloads that demand performance beyond terrestrial limits.

# 6 Open RAN with Integrated AI Co-processors

As telecom operators continue to explore Open RAN to reduce vendor dependency and lower costs, the integration of AI co-processors into distributed units (DUs) and central units (CUs) is gaining interest.

These embedded AI engines can handle real-time tasks such as interference detection, power control, and traffic prediction directly at the network edge.

Global vendors such as Mavenir, VIAVI, and Qualcomm are already developing AI-augmented Open RAN solutions. In India, companies like Tejas Networks, Radisys, and TCS are working with telcos on Open RAN deployments under the government’s PLI schemes.

The use of AI at the edge improves network responsiveness while reducing the load on centralised cloud systems.

It also enables telecom operators to offer differentiated services by adapting to localised conditions in real time. As 5G densification continues and network slicing becomes more common, AI-enhanced Open RAN could provide the agility and cost-efficiency telcos need to meet enterprise and consumer demands.

Why it matters: AI-enabled Open RAN will give operators real-time edge intelligence, greater agility, and improved cost efficiency in dense 5G and future 6G networks.

# 7 Composable Infrastructure for Telcos

Composable infrastructure enables telecom operators to assemble and reassemble compute, storage, and networking resources dynamically, based on workload requirements. This concept, originally popularised in cloud data centres, is now gaining ground in telecom as networks become software-defined and increasingly virtualised.

By decoupling resources from physical hardware, telcos can rapidly provision services, reduce underutilisation, and improve scalability.

Telecom operators in India, such as Bharti Airtel, through Nxtra Data, and Sify Technologies, have begun exploring composable architectures using platforms from Dell Technologies and HPE. This shift aligns with the move towards Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) models, where infrastructure flexibility is critical.

For edge deployments, composable infrastructure can help operators respond more quickly to latency-sensitive applications such as private 5G, autonomous systems, and video analytics.

In 2026, early adopters may begin integrating composable stacks into their edge and regional data centres to future-proof operations against rising traffic complexity and performance expectations.

Why it matters: Composable architectures will allow operators to assemble and scale resources instantly as network demands, workloads, and traffic patterns evolve.

# 8 Energy Harvesting IoT

Energy-harvesting technologies are gaining traction in the IoT segment, particularly for telecom applications such as remote monitoring and asset tracking.

These systems generate power from ambient sources such as solar, thermal, RF, or mechanical vibrations, eliminating the need for batteries or frequent maintenance.

In the Indian context, this is highly relevant for telecom tower monitoring, smart poles, and infrastructure in rural or difficult-to-access locations. Startups such as Zen Microsystems and academic collaborations under MeitY-supported programmes are developing telecom-grade passive IoT devices.

These devices can transmit data intermittently, making them ideal for condition monitoring, tamper detection, or utility metering. Energy harvesting also aligns with the industry’s broader sustainability goals by reducing electronic waste and reliance on power.

As network infrastructure expands into remote and underserved regions, such IoT solutions could play a pivotal role in enabling reliable, low-cost digital services. By 2026, pilot deployments may move toward broader adoption, especially in public-sector projects and smart-city initiatives.

Why it matters: Battery-free IoT devices will enable long-life monitoring and connectivity across remote or hard-to-reach telecom environments with minimal maintenance.

#9 Sovereign AI and Federated Data Infrastructure

India’s data protection framework under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) is driving the need for AI systems that comply with data localisation and privacy regulations.

Sovereign AI refers to AI infrastructure and models that are trained and deployed within national boundaries, ensuring compliance and control.

Federated learning, where AI models are trained across decentralised nodes without moving raw data, is emerging as a key solution. Institutions like C-DAC and iSPIRT are developing India-specific federated learning frameworks to support telecom, healthcare, and financial applications.

For telecom operators, this allows the development of intelligent services—such as fraud detection or customer segmentation—without violating user privacy or needing massive centralised storage.

These approaches are also being considered under the IndiaAI mission launched by MeitY. In 2026, we may see early industry adoption, especially in collaboration with public-sector banks, government platforms, or telco-led health tech ventures.

Sovereign AI is not only a compliance necessity but could also become a competitive differentiator in India’s AI stack.

Why it matters: Sovereign and federated systems will support compliant, privacy-preserving AI that aligns with India’s regulatory, sectoral, and strategic imperatives.

# 10 Laser-Based Satellite Communications

Laser-based communications, or free-space optical links, are emerging as a powerful alternative to traditional radio frequency (RF) systems for satellite communication. These links offer higher bandwidth, lower latency, and enhanced security due to their narrow beamwidth and resistance to interference.

Global LEO satellite operators like Starlink and OneWeb have begun deploying laser inter-satellite links (ISLs) to enable high-speed data transfer without relying on ground stations. In India, ISRO has outlined a roadmap to integrate optical payloads into future satellites, potentially allowing faster connectivity and secure backhaul solutions.

The technology is particularly useful in remote or contested environments where RF spectrum is scarce or congested. Laser links could support emerging use cases such as real-time Earth observation, autonomous vehicle coordination, or low-latency cloud services.

While weather sensitivity remains a challenge, pilot implementations and defence-related experiments are expected to grow in 2026. If commercialised successfully, this could significantly boost India’s satcom infrastructure and global connectivity footprint.

Why it matters: Optical satellite links will deliver higher bandwidth, lower latency, and more secure global connectivity for advanced telecom and space applications.

