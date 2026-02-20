Delhivery advances AI-based mapping to meet India’s challenges

Delhivery has announced plans to expand its digital mapping capabilities to address the complexities of India’s geography and non-standardised addressing systems, using artificial intelligence technologies from NVIDIA.

The announcement was made at the India AI Summit. Delhivery said it is evaluating the use of NVIDIA accelerated computing, NVIDIA CV-CUDA and NVIDIA Nemotron open models to develop mapping systems designed for India’s specific requirements. The initiative draws on the company’s accumulated proprietary data, including petabytes of shipment records collected over several years.

Key capabilities under assessment include address disambiguation to distinguish between phonetically similar locations, contextual inference to interpret unstructured address descriptions, and predictive sequencing to improve last-mile routing in dense and unplanned urban areas.

Addressing India’s Unique Mapping Challenges

India’s geographic diversity, rapid urbanisation and reliance on informal address formats pose challenges for conventional mapping systems developed primarily for markets with standardised addressing frameworks. Many addresses across the country depend on local landmarks, variable sequencing and vernacular references rather than structured postal codes or precise coordinates.

Delhivery said the collaboration is intended to explore how open AI models and accelerated computing infrastructure can help overcome these structural limitations and improve the accuracy and scalability of location intelligence systems.

Kapil Bharati, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Delhivery, said the company is examining how its shipment data, combined with AI infrastructure, could contribute to building a scalable location intelligence layer suited to Indian conditions.

Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia South at NVIDIA, said NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure and open models are being used by companies to convert complex data into practical insights, including for large-scale geospatial applications.

Delhivery stated that its India-focused mapping platform is intended to support applications that require precise, context-aware and frequently updated location data, particularly as digital commerce and services expand across the country.