Cancellation & Refunds Policy

Cancellation & Refund Policy for Print (Physical) subscription:

PCQuest, Dataquest, and Voice & Data are monthly magazines owned by Cyber Media (India) Limited (“Company” or ‘CyberMedia”). The subscriptions are delivered in physical & digital formats. Subscriptions are offered on prepaid basis for fixed durations such as monthly and annually. Here is the Cancellation & Refund Policy for Print (Physical) subscription:

Cancellation Policy:

Before Dispatch of First Issue (after payment of the subscription amount)

Subscriber may request for cancellation of the subscription before the date of dispatch of the first issue, from his/her registered email.

In such cases, the subscription amount will be refunded after deducting applicable payment gateway charges, taxes or administrative fees, if any.

After Dispatch of First Issue

Once the first issue is dispatched, cancellation request will not be accepted in any case.

Refund Policy

Refunds shall be made only in the following events: Duplicate payment made by the Subscriber. Only duplicate amount shall be refunded.

Payment is credited to CyberMedia’s bank account but subscription is not activated.

Cancellation request is received by CyberMedia before the date of dispatch of the first issue.

Non-delivery of magazine for three consecutive issues due to reasons attributable solely to CyberMedia.

In the following events, no refund shall be made: Failure to receive magazines due to incorrect or incomplete address provided by the Subscriber.

Delays caused by postal or courier services beyond CyberMedia’s control.

Missed delivery due to Subscriber’s unavailability.

Partially consumed subscription periods.

Change of mind after subscription confirmation.

Refund Processing

Approved refunds will be processed within 10-15 working days.

Refunds will be credited to the original mode of payment only.

Territory: This policy is applicable for Indian Territory only.

How to Request for a Refund

To request for a refund or report a billing issue, please contact through the registered email at:

Email: subscriptions@cybermedia.co.in

Subject line: Subscription Refund Request

Include:

Amount paid, Date and Transaction ID or payment reference number

Reason for the refund

Amendment to the Policy

The Company reserves the right to update or modify the Policy at any time, which will be effective immediately upon updation on the website.