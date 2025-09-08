Skullcandy launches INK'D ANC true wireless earbuds in India

Skullcandy has introduced the INK'D ANC true wireless earbuds, featuring Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), extended battery life, and key audio enhancements. The new model is available in True Black on www.amazon.in and www.skullcandy.in, with an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

Designed for everyday use, the INK'D ANC earbuds offer up to 43 hours of battery life, including quick-charging support, a 10-minute charge provides approximately 2 hours of playback. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures stable connectivity, while USB-C fast charging and multipoint pairing enhance usability. The earbuds also feature touch controls for convenient access to playback and calls.

Audio output is driven by 10mm drivers and Skullcandy’s proprietary Supreme Sound technology. A quad-microphone setup supports clear voice transmission for calls. Additionally, the earbuds are IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance, making them suitable for commuting, workouts, and daily activities.

The device also includes a low-latency mode aimed at improving synchronisation during gaming or video playback.

Commenting on the launch, Amlan Bhattacharjya, Founder and CEO at Brandeyes Distributors Pvt Ltd, Skullcandy’s exclusive partner in India, stated, "We understand that customers expect high-quality sound and up-to-date features at an accessible price. The INK'D ANC earbuds are designed with this in mind, aiming to meet the needs of music listeners, gamers, and professionals alike."

The earbuds combine a minimal, functional design with key audio features and a focus on durability and convenience for all-day use.