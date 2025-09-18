Festive discounts across Xiaomi’s product range

As the festive season draws near, families across India prepare to come together in celebration, sharing moments of joy, reconnecting with loved ones, and embracing the spirit of new beginnings. To mark the occasion, Xiaomi India is launching a nationwide campaign offering significant discounts across its entire portfolio of products, including smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, wearables, power banks, air purifiers, and more.
The sale begins on 22nd September 2025 and will be available for a limited period through multiple platforms including mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s authorised retail partners across the country. With price reductions of up to 60%, the campaign presents an opportunity for consumers to upgrade their technology or consider practical gifting options for the season.
Smartphones continue to play a central role in modern celebrations, from capturing memories and staying connected to helping people manage their daily routines on the move. This Diwali, Xiaomi and Redmi are offering a range of smartphone models suited to different needs and preferences.
Among these is the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, which features an advanced 200MP AI-powered camera designed for high-quality photography in a variety of festive settings. The Redmi 15, with its 7000mAh battery, supports extended usage for those frequently on the move during the holiday season.
The Redmi 14C 5G offers a reliable and stylish option, well-suited to students and young professionals seeking value and connectivity without compromising performance. Similarly, the Redmi A4 5G aims to make next-generation network access more widely available, enabling users to remain connected throughout the celebrations.
With holidays offering time for relaxation, entertainment, and creativity, Xiaomi’s tablet range is designed to accommodate both productivity and leisure. The Xiaomi Pad 7 is available in two variants, including a Nano Texture Display model that helps reduce screen glare during extended use. The standard version maintains the same sleek design and smooth performance.
The Redmi Pad 2, which includes one of the largest batteries in its category, provides long-lasting support for online learning, casual gaming, and streaming. For those seeking an everyday device, the Redmi Pad SE 4G offers a practical and accessible option, making it suitable for both personal use and gifting.
Evenings during Diwali are often centred around shared entertainment, and Xiaomi’s smart TV lineup is positioned to enhance this experience. The Xiaomi CineMagiQLED Series delivers 4K visuals with Dolby Vision and immersive audio, creating a theatre-like environment at home. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi FantastiQLED Series features vibrant colour display and is powered by Amazon Fire TV, providing intuitive access to a wide selection of content for the entire household.
In addition to personal devices, Xiaomi continues to expand its range of ecosystem products aimed at supporting a smarter and more connected lifestyle. Portable charging solutions, such as the Xiaomi Compact Powerbank 20K and Redmi 4i powerbanks, offer dependable performance for users on the go.
For audio and wearables, options include the Redmi Buds 6 and Redmi Buds 5C, which offer immersive listening and active noise cancellation, as well as smartwatches like the Redmi Watch 5 Lite and Redmi Watch Move, both designed to support health tracking and everyday convenience. For the home, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite contributes to maintaining air quality during the festive period, while the Xiaomi Grooming Kit offers a compact and efficient solution for personal care.
This festive season, Xiaomi’s product range reflects a focus on functionality, connectivity, and comfort, supporting modern households in their everyday activities while complementing the spirit of celebration.
Festive Price Table
Category
Product Focus
MRP (Rs)
Effective Price (Rs)
Savings (₹)
Smartphones
Redmi Note 14 Pro+
34,999
24,999
10,000
Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G
28,999
20,999
8,000
Redmi Note 14
21,999
15,499
6,500
Redmi Note 14 SE
19,999
12,999
7,000
Redmi 15
16,999
14,999
2,000
Redmi A4 5G
10,999
7,499
3,500
Redmi 14C
12999
8,999
4000
Tablets
Xiaomi Pad 7
34,999
22,999
12,000
Xiaomi Pad Pro
24,999
16,999
8,000
Redmi Pad 2
16,999
11,999
5,000
Redmi Pad SE 4G
16,999
7,999
9,000
Smart TVs
Xiaomi CineMagiQLED X Pro Series
44,999
25,999
19,000
Xiaomi FantastiQLED FX Pro Series
44,999
21,999
23,000
Powerbanks
Redmi 4i 20K Powerbank
3,999
1,899
2,100
Redmi 4i 10K Powerbank
2,499
1,099
1,400
Xiaomi Compact Powerbank 20K
4,999
1,699
3,300
Wearables
Redmi Watch Move
3,999
1,699
2,300
Redmi Watch 5 Lite
6,999
3,299
3,700
Redmi Buds 5C
4,999
1,799
3,200
Redmi Buds 6
4,999
2,799
2,200
Ecosystem
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite
14,999
12,999
2,000
Xiaomi Grooming Kit
3,299
1,599
1,700
In addition to the listed discounts, customers may receive up to Rs 5,000 in further savings through select bank offers and EMI transactions. No Cost EMI and zero down payment options are also available across various product categories, providing greater flexibility for those considering a technology upgrade.