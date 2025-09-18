Subscribe

Festive discounts across Xiaomi’s product range

Voice&Data Bureau
smartphone market

As the festive season draws near, families across India prepare to come together in celebration, sharing moments of joy, reconnecting with loved ones, and embracing the spirit of new beginnings. To mark the occasion, Xiaomi India is launching a nationwide campaign offering significant discounts across its entire portfolio of products, including smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, wearables, power banks, air purifiers, and more.

The sale begins on 22nd September 2025 and will be available for a limited period through multiple platforms including mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s authorised retail partners across the country. With price reductions of up to 60%, the campaign presents an opportunity for consumers to upgrade their technology or consider practical gifting options for the season.

Smartphones continue to play a central role in modern celebrations, from capturing memories and staying connected to helping people manage their daily routines on the move. This Diwali, Xiaomi and Redmi are offering a range of smartphone models suited to different needs and preferences.

Among these is the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, which features an advanced 200MP AI-powered camera designed for high-quality photography in a variety of festive settings. The Redmi 15, with its 7000mAh battery, supports extended usage for those frequently on the move during the holiday season.

The Redmi 14C 5G offers a reliable and stylish option, well-suited to students and young professionals seeking value and connectivity without compromising performance. Similarly, the Redmi A4 5G aims to make next-generation network access more widely available, enabling users to remain connected throughout the celebrations.

With holidays offering time for relaxation, entertainment, and creativity, Xiaomi’s tablet range is designed to accommodate both productivity and leisure. The Xiaomi Pad 7 is available in two variants, including a Nano Texture Display model that helps reduce screen glare during extended use. The standard version maintains the same sleek design and smooth performance.

The Redmi Pad 2, which includes one of the largest batteries in its category, provides long-lasting support for online learning, casual gaming, and streaming. For those seeking an everyday device, the Redmi Pad SE 4G offers a practical and accessible option, making it suitable for both personal use and gifting.

Evenings during Diwali are often centred around shared entertainment, and Xiaomi’s smart TV lineup is positioned to enhance this experience. The Xiaomi CineMagiQLED Series delivers 4K visuals with Dolby Vision and immersive audio, creating a theatre-like environment at home. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi FantastiQLED Series features vibrant colour display and is powered by Amazon Fire TV, providing intuitive access to a wide selection of content for the entire household.

In addition to personal devices, Xiaomi continues to expand its range of ecosystem products aimed at supporting a smarter and more connected lifestyle. Portable charging solutions, such as the Xiaomi Compact Powerbank 20K and Redmi 4i powerbanks, offer dependable performance for users on the go.

For audio and wearables, options include the Redmi Buds 6 and Redmi Buds 5C, which offer immersive listening and active noise cancellation, as well as smartwatches like the Redmi Watch 5 Lite and Redmi Watch Move, both designed to support health tracking and everyday convenience. For the home, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite contributes to maintaining air quality during the festive period, while the Xiaomi Grooming Kit offers a compact and efficient solution for personal care.

This festive season, Xiaomi’s product range reflects a focus on functionality, connectivity, and comfort, supporting modern households in their everyday activities while complementing the spirit of celebration.

Festive Price Table

Category

Product Focus

MRP (Rs)

Effective Price (Rs)

Savings (₹)

Smartphones

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

34,999

24,999

10,000

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G

28,999

20,999

8,000

Redmi Note 14

21,999

15,499

6,500

Redmi Note 14 SE

19,999

12,999

7,000

Redmi 15

16,999

14,999

2,000

Redmi A4 5G

10,999

7,499

3,500

Redmi 14C

12999

8,999

4000

Tablets

Xiaomi Pad 7

34,999

22,999

12,000

Xiaomi Pad Pro

24,999

16,999

8,000

Redmi Pad 2

16,999

11,999

5,000

Redmi Pad SE 4G

16,999

7,999

9,000

Smart TVs

Xiaomi CineMagiQLED X Pro Series

44,999

25,999

19,000

Xiaomi FantastiQLED FX Pro Series

44,999

21,999

23,000

Powerbanks

Redmi 4i 20K Powerbank

3,999

1,899

2,100

Redmi 4i 10K Powerbank

2,499

1,099

1,400

Xiaomi Compact Powerbank 20K

4,999

1,699

3,300

Wearables

Redmi Watch Move

3,999

1,699

2,300

Redmi Watch 5 Lite

6,999

3,299

3,700

Redmi Buds 5C

4,999

1,799

3,200

Redmi Buds 6

4,999

2,799

2,200

Ecosystem

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite

14,999

12,999

2,000

Xiaomi Grooming Kit

3,299

1,599

1,700

In addition to the listed discounts, customers may receive up to Rs 5,000 in further savings through select bank offers and EMI transactions. No Cost EMI and zero down payment options are also available across various product categories, providing greater flexibility for those considering a technology upgrade. 