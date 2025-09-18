Festive discounts across Xiaomi’s product range

As the festive season draws near, families across India prepare to come together in celebration, sharing moments of joy, reconnecting with loved ones, and embracing the spirit of new beginnings. To mark the occasion, Xiaomi India is launching a nationwide campaign offering significant discounts across its entire portfolio of products, including smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, wearables, power banks, air purifiers, and more.

The sale begins on 22nd September 2025 and will be available for a limited period through multiple platforms including mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s authorised retail partners across the country. With price reductions of up to 60%, the campaign presents an opportunity for consumers to upgrade their technology or consider practical gifting options for the season.

Smartphones continue to play a central role in modern celebrations, from capturing memories and staying connected to helping people manage their daily routines on the move. This Diwali, Xiaomi and Redmi are offering a range of smartphone models suited to different needs and preferences.

Among these is the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, which features an advanced 200MP AI-powered camera designed for high-quality photography in a variety of festive settings. The Redmi 15, with its 7000mAh battery, supports extended usage for those frequently on the move during the holiday season.

The Redmi 14C 5G offers a reliable and stylish option, well-suited to students and young professionals seeking value and connectivity without compromising performance. Similarly, the Redmi A4 5G aims to make next-generation network access more widely available, enabling users to remain connected throughout the celebrations.

With holidays offering time for relaxation, entertainment, and creativity, Xiaomi’s tablet range is designed to accommodate both productivity and leisure. The Xiaomi Pad 7 is available in two variants, including a Nano Texture Display model that helps reduce screen glare during extended use. The standard version maintains the same sleek design and smooth performance.

The Redmi Pad 2, which includes one of the largest batteries in its category, provides long-lasting support for online learning, casual gaming, and streaming. For those seeking an everyday device, the Redmi Pad SE 4G offers a practical and accessible option, making it suitable for both personal use and gifting.

Evenings during Diwali are often centred around shared entertainment, and Xiaomi’s smart TV lineup is positioned to enhance this experience. The Xiaomi CineMagiQLED Series delivers 4K visuals with Dolby Vision and immersive audio, creating a theatre-like environment at home. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi FantastiQLED Series features vibrant colour display and is powered by Amazon Fire TV, providing intuitive access to a wide selection of content for the entire household.

In addition to personal devices, Xiaomi continues to expand its range of ecosystem products aimed at supporting a smarter and more connected lifestyle. Portable charging solutions, such as the Xiaomi Compact Powerbank 20K and Redmi 4i powerbanks, offer dependable performance for users on the go.

For audio and wearables, options include the Redmi Buds 6 and Redmi Buds 5C, which offer immersive listening and active noise cancellation, as well as smartwatches like the Redmi Watch 5 Lite and Redmi Watch Move, both designed to support health tracking and everyday convenience. For the home, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite contributes to maintaining air quality during the festive period, while the Xiaomi Grooming Kit offers a compact and efficient solution for personal care.

This festive season, Xiaomi’s product range reflects a focus on functionality, connectivity, and comfort, supporting modern households in their everyday activities while complementing the spirit of celebration.

Festive Price Table

Category Product Focus MRP (Rs) Effective Price (Rs) Savings (₹) Smartphones Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 34,999 24,999 10,000 Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G 28,999 20,999 8,000 Redmi Note 14 21,999 15,499 6,500 Redmi Note 14 SE 19,999 12,999 7,000 Redmi 15 16,999 14,999 2,000 Redmi A4 5G 10,999 7,499 3,500 Redmi 14C 12999 8,999 4000 Tablets Xiaomi Pad 7 34,999 22,999 12,000 Xiaomi Pad Pro 24,999 16,999 8,000 Redmi Pad 2 16,999 11,999 5,000 Redmi Pad SE 4G 16,999 7,999 9,000 Smart TVs Xiaomi CineMagiQLED X Pro Series 44,999 25,999 19,000 Xiaomi FantastiQLED FX Pro Series 44,999 21,999 23,000 Powerbanks Redmi 4i 20K Powerbank 3,999 1,899 2,100 Redmi 4i 10K Powerbank 2,499 1,099 1,400 Xiaomi Compact Powerbank 20K 4,999 1,699 3,300 Wearables Redmi Watch Move 3,999 1,699 2,300 Redmi Watch 5 Lite 6,999 3,299 3,700 Redmi Buds 5C 4,999 1,799 3,200 Redmi Buds 6 4,999 2,799 2,200 Ecosystem Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite 14,999 12,999 2,000 Xiaomi Grooming Kit 3,299 1,599 1,700

In addition to the listed discounts, customers may receive up to Rs 5,000 in further savings through select bank offers and EMI transactions. No Cost EMI and zero down payment options are also available across various product categories, providing greater flexibility for those considering a technology upgrade.