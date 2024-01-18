US-India OpenRAN Acceleration Roadmap formalized with Indian Telecom Secretary's US visit

The Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) of the United States, Ann Neuberger, met with the Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), leading to the formalization and publication of the "US-India OpenRAN Acceleration Roadmap," the Ministry of Communications said in an official statement on Wednesday. This agreement encourages cooperation for OpenRAN product scaled deployments and interoperability.

"Both sides concurred on joint efforts in Next Generation Communication Technologies, marking a significant stride towards global technological advancement," the statement read. The agreement was reached during the Secretary of Telecommunications' travel to the US beginning on January 12, 2024, and covered important topics related to "India's technological prowess and global collaboration." The ministry provided specifics about the itinerary.

At the PanIIT 2024 event, the DoT Secretary gave a keynote address titled "Technology Diplomacy: Navigating the Geopolitical Landscape." The Ministry also announced the signing of a Joint Work Plan with PanIIT USA, which will support the exchange of expertise for Indian research initiatives and steer startups in the direction of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Secretary also visited the University of Chicago to discuss possible collaborations in Quantum Teleportation and Quantum Networks, with the goal of advancing R&D, promoting innovation, and strengthening the startup ecosystem in Quantum Communications in India, all in an effort to support India's self-sufficiency in the field.

The Secretary of Telecom also took part in discussions about India's efforts in cell broadcast technology, digital public infrastructure, and the development of the startup ecosystem at a meeting with World Bank delegates. With an emphasis on South Asia and Africa, the World Bank received an invitation to participate in the ITU/UN initiative "AI for Good," initiative, which primarily targets the South Asian and African regions.

According to the Ministry, this visit perfectly embodies the Department of Telecommunications' dedication to international cooperation, technological innovation, and independence, all of which are in perfect harmony with the Atmanirbhar Bharat goal.