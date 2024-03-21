Voice&Data to host 23rd Telecom Leadership Forum on 21 March

The TLF will deliberate on the vision of a seamless, connected world and the vision of the connected future.

Mukesh D Ambani, CMD of Reliance Industries to be conferred Lifetime Achievement Award.

K Rajaraman, Chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority and former Telecom Secretary to be given Telecom Person of the Year Award for 2023.

India’s oldest and leading communication magazine, Voice&Data, will be organizing the 23rd edition of its flagship Telecom Leadership Forum (TLF) on 21March 2024 at the Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. With the focus on ‘Envisioning the Connected Future’ this year the TLF 2024 will explore the vision of a seamless, connected world brought about by advancements in telecommunication technologies, mobile platforms, and digital infrastructure.

The annual conference will host industry leaders like Dr. R K Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA, Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt, Director General, ISpA, Digvijay Sharma, Senior Director Sales, Ciena India, domain experts and policymakers like Prof NK Goyal, President, CMAI & Chairman Emeritus, TEMA, technologists like Saurabh Mittal, Head – Solution and Integration Network R&D, Bharti Airtel,Rahul Vats, Chief Regulatory Officer, Bharti Airtel,Himanshu Mishra, Vice President - Digital, Vodafone Idea, Salil Khanna, National Head – Enterprise & Govt Business, Reliance Jio, Sheena Joseph, National Head – Customer Service & Operations, Enterprise Business, Vodafone Idea, Arun Karna, Managing Director & CEO, AT&T Global Network Services India, - Himanshu Gupta, Country Manager – Telecom, Media & Entertainment, HPE India, Puneet Chopra, Telecom CTO, HPE India,influencerslike Dr Pavan Duggal, Chairman, International Commission on Cyber Security Law & Advocate, Supreme Court of India, Golok Kumar Simli, Principal Advisor & Chief Technology Officer, Global Passport Seva Programme, Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India, and academia to discuss the developments in the media, communication, digital infrastructure, and Satcom space.It will dive into the potential for collaboration, innovation, and transformative changes that can occur when communication service providers, businesses, and individuals harness the power of connectivity.

The conference will be attended by over 200+ technology and business decision-makers and policymakers across telecommunication, enterprise, start-ups, academia, and the influencer ecosystem. The V&D Telecom Leadership Award for 2023 and the V&D Excellence Awards will also be presented at the forum.

The Telecom Person of the Awards for 2023will be conferred upon the former Telecom Secretary andChairman of the International Financial Services Centres AuthorityK Rajaraman. The Pathbreaker of the Year for 2023 will be given to the enablers of the world's largest 5G network rollout (for India) in the shortest time. This will be conferred jointly to the Telecom Secretary Dr Neeraj Mittal, Reliance Jio President Mathew Oommen, and Bharti Airtel Managing Director and CEO Gopal Vittal.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be conferred upon Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani. The awards have been decided by a Jury comprising telecom industry veterans and experts. The Jury process was chaired by Dr R K Upadhyay, CEO – C-DOT and co-chaired by Sanjay Nayak, Co-founder, Tejas Networks.

The V&D Excellence Award is an industry recognition based on nomination and through an internal evaluation process of the V&D team. The award will be presented to nine companies for their initiatives and excellence in different aspects of business, including processes, infrastructure, networking, customer service, enterprise solutions, and innovation.

The TLF is powered by Platinum AI Partners HPE and PC Solutions, and supported by Gold Partner Ciena, Connectivity Partner AT&T Business, Telecom Partner Vodafone Idea Limited, Digital Transformation Partner Jio Business, Research Partner CyberMedia Research, and Media Partner Dataquest. It is also supported by Broadband India Forum, CMAI, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association, ICEA, Indian Space Association, TEMA, and Telecom Sector Skill Council of India.