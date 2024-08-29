Vodafone Idea acquires 900 MHz Spectrum to enhance consumer experience

Vodafone Idea very recently obtained 900 MHz spectrum for seven circles around the country. Vodafone Idea will now provide upgraded services in the circles includin, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab, Kolkata, and UP East. The 900 MHz spectrum will enable the provider to further enhance the indoor network encounter for its consumers. In five of these seven circles, the telecom announced that it is now offering 900 MHz band services for the first time. So, if clients were dissatisfied with the interior services, things will alter for them.

Vodafone Idea has also paid the Department of Telecommunications for this frequency. Vi's spectrum holdings is fairly solid with its 17 priority circles. Vi has also obtained the 2300 MHz spectrum (10 MHz bandwidth).The telecom service provider uses a mix of 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2500 MHz bands to provide excellent 4G services to clients. In some circles.

Improved network services would imply that subscribers would not leave the network to port to its competitors' services as frequently as they do presently. To actually make a comeback, Vi would need to find a means to increase subscribers in the immediate term. Vodafone Idea's active user base has been quickly shrinking, and its total subscriber number has fallen to 200 million. This comes as a significant step towards holding the present user base and making it stronger for the telco to survive the cut throat competition.

Vi possesses 50 MHz of spectrum in the 3300 MHz band across all 17 priority circles for 5G. The telco also has the 26 GHz spectrum available for mmWave services. According to Vi, it plans to invest Rs 50000-55000 crore in capex in coming three years to strengthen network and technology. This, combined with a robust spectrum portfolio, the corporation is anticipated provide better services to clients.

In India, the only companies providing commercial 5G services at the moment are Airtel and Jio. Vodafone Idea (Vi) remains behind in the 5G rollout, as it is the only telecom firm, among others, that has yet to commercially launch its latest generation network. Currently, the telco is using whatever revenue it can produce for itself to pay off debts